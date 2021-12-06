‘The Matrix Resurrections’ New Trailer: Neo Must Fulfill His Destiny All Over Again

New footage from "The Matrix Resurrections" inspires fresh questions about the return of the iconic action franchise.

A new trailer for “The Matrix Resurrections” has landed, bringing with it more eye-popping action sequences and more questions about Lana Wachowski’s big return to the iconic action franchise. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are back as franchise protagonists Neo and Trinity, but the characters no longer remember each other following the events of the original “Matrix” trilogy. Franchise newcomer Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Morpheus, but he’s not Lawrence Fishburne’s iteration of the character that fans love.

“I think what the script provided was a new narrative and some new opportunities that did make room within the Matrix universe for a new Morpheus,” Abdul-Mateen II teased to Entertainment Weekly in October. “I play a character who’s definitely aware of the history of the Matrix [and] the history of Morpheus. This character is on a journey of self-discovery. There’s a lot in our story that’s about growth, defining your own path. Morpheus isn’t exempt from that. This is definitely a different iteration of the character.”

The fourth installment in “The Matrix” film franchise is co-written by David Mitchell, author of “Cloud Atlas.” Wachowski worked with Mitchell on the 2012 film adaptation of that novel, and then they joined forces to write “The Matrix Resurrections” with “The Lazarus Project” author Aleksandar Hemon. Mitchell teased “Resurrections” in an interview with Greek newspaper To Vima (via Total Film magazine).

“I saw the film in Berlin in September. It’s really good,” Mitchell said. “I cannot tell you what this film is about, but I could explain what it is not. It’s certainly not yet one more sequel, but something autonomous that contains the three Matrix that preceded in a really ingenious way. It’s a very beautiful and weird creation. It also achieved a couple of things that we do not see in action films, meaning it subverts the rules of blockbusters.”

Wachowski’s creative team on “The Matrix Resurrections” includes several of her “Sense8” collaborators such as directors of photography Daniele Massaccesi and John Toll, production designers Hugh Bateup and Peter Walpole, editor Joseph Jett Sally, costume designer Lindsay Pugh, visual effects supervisor Dan Glass, and composers Johnny Klimek and Tom Tykwer.

“The Matrix Resurrections” opens December 22 in theaters and HBO Max. Watch the new official trailer for the action sequel in the video below.

