Tom Holland Envies Tobey Maguire’s ‘Spider-Man’ Films for Tearing the Suit: ‘It Brings a Realism’

"Something that I really wish we had done with our movies is kind of the tattered suit stuff."

As rumors continue to circulate that Marvel’s upcoming tentpole “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will reunite three generations of “Spider-Man” actors on screen (Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield), Holland is getting his fair share of questions that reflect back on “Spider-Man” movies of the past. Holland is the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man, having been at the center of the trilogy that concludes with “No Way Home.” Holland was recently asked on “Jake’s Takes” (via Uproxx) about his favorite “Spider-Man” scenes starring Maguire and Garfield, and his answer revealed something Holland wishes his own “Spider-Man” films could include.

“Tobey’s movies, I love the final battle between him and the Goblin [from 2002’s ‘Spider-Man’],” Holland said. “I think something that I really wish we had done with our movies is kind of the tattered suit stuff. You know how he always has the rips in his costumes and the rips on the mask? I really like that because it brought a kind of realism to the injuries that Spider-Man can get.”

Holland’s favorite Garfield-Spider Man moment is more controversial: the skateboarding montage from 2012’s “The Amazing Spider-Man.” The actor said, “I know that’s kind of far from what Peter Parker is, and it was kind of a bit of a step away, but I really enjoyed that sequence. I thought it was really fun. I thought the way they brought that aspect of Peter Parker’s life was really interesting and really fun.”

While Holland currently does not have any more “Spider-Man” movies announced for the future, franchise producer Amy Pascal said last month that Disney and Sony will continue to share the character and that Holland will remain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“We are getting ready to make the next ‘Spider-Man’ movie with Tom Holland and Marvel,” Pascal said. “We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies…Yes, Marvel and Sony are going to keep going together as partners.”

Holland might be reprising the character, but he’s still starting to think about his eventual superhero exit. “Maybe it is time for me to move on,” the actor told GQ magazine in November. “Maybe what’s best for Spider-Man is that they do a Miles Morales film. I have to take Peter Parker into account as well, because he is an important part of my life. If I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong.”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” opens in theaters nationwide December 17.

