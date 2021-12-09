Universal’s New Theatrical Window: Most Films to Stream on Peacock 45 Days After Theaters

The streaming window begins in 2022 and will be used on films such as "The 355," "The Black Phone," and "Downton Abbey: A New Era."

NBCUniversal has announced a new theatrical windowing model where the majority of titles from Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG) will stream on Peacock as early as 45 days after their theatrical and PVOD release. UFEG includes Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Illumination, and DreamWorks Animation Films. The 45-day streaming window will go into effect in 2022 and will be used for the releases of Simon Kinberg and Jessica Chastain’s “The 355,” Scott Derrickson’s “The Black Phone,” and Julian Fellowes’ “Downton Abbey: A New Era.”

“As we continue investing in the most valued and sought-after content for Peacock, films are essential to that mix,” said Kelly Campbell, President of Peacock. “The team at Universal Filmed Entertainment Group are fantastic partners and we are excited to bring their amazing slate of blockbuster films and beloved franchises to Peacock as early as 45 days after their theatrical release, and provide a steady stream of fresh, original films exclusively for Peacock customers throughout the year.”

Peter Levinsohn, vice chairman and chief distribution officer at UFEG, adding, “Prioritizing the theatrical experience and eventizing our world class content remains the cornerstone of our business. By ensuring our upcoming slate has both a theatrical window and timely Peacock debut, we satisfy the needs and expectations for key stakeholders across the spectrum, from our filmmakers and producing partners, to cinemagoers and Peacock subscribers.”

Universal’s 45-day Peacock streaming window will not impact the PVOD windows the studio first announced in November 2020. Universal has agreements with top exhibition chains such as AMC and Cinemark to keep its releases exclusive to theaters based on opening weekend gross. Movies that open to under $50 million during their opening weekend can move to PVOD platforms 17 days after their theatrical release, while movies that open to over $50 million can move after 31 days.

Universal’s 2022 movie slate also includes George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ romance adventure “Ticket to Paradise,” Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson’s romantic comedy “Marry Me,” the animated movie “The Bad Guys,” Michael Bay and Jake Gyllenhaal’s thriller “Ambulance,” and David Gordon Green’s horror trilogy-ending “Halloween Ends.” The last film in the franchise, “Halloween Kills,” opened day and date in theaters and on Peacock in October, but producer Jason Blum assured fans the final movie would have an exclusive theatrical release.

