‘Winning Time’ First Trailer: John C. Reilly Leads Adam McKay’s 1980s Lakers Series for HBO

Reilly plays Lakers owner Jerry Buss alongside newly revealed cast members Adrien Brody, Jason Segel, Rob Morgan, and Sally Field.

HBO has released the first teaser trailer for Adam McKay’s forthcoming Lakers scripted series, fresh with an official new title: “Winning Time: The Rise of The Lakers Dynasty.” Previously titled “Showtime” for the powerhouse team’s “showtime era,” during which they won five championships, the new title doesn’t pack quite the same punch but is perhaps less confusing considering it’s an HBO show. McKay is fresh on viewers’ minds right now as his star-studded satire “Don’t Look Up” hits theaters December 10 and Netflix December 24. Whether that momentum will propel him through a fruitful awards season is yet to be seen.

The teaser trailer offers an exciting look at the period sports drama, complete with a nostalgic 1980s palette and fashion sense. It also features newly revealed cast members Gaby Hoffmann, Jason Segel, Adrien Brody, Tamera Tomakili, Julianne Nicholson, Tracy Letts, and Rob Morgan. They join previously announced talent Jason Clarke as Jerry West, the “cantankerous tortured genius of basketball,” and frequent McKay collaborator John C. Reilly as former Lakers owner Jerry Buss. Newcomers Quincy Isaiah and Solomon Hughes play Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, respectively, both landing their first major credits with the series.

“Winning Time” is based on the book “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s” by Jeff Pearlman. The series follows the professional and personal lives of the team members during the 1980s era. The official logline of the series is “one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties — a team that defined its era, both on and off the court.”

The rest of the cast includes Michael Chiklis as Red Auerbach, Sean Patrick Small as Larry Bird, Sally Field as Jessie Buss, Hadley Robinson as Jeanie Buss, Spencer Garrett as legendary Lakers broadcaster Chick Hearn, Delante Desouza as Michael Cooper, Olli Haaskivi as Nike co-founder Phil Knight, and Kirk Bovill as former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling.

McKay will serve as director and executive producer of the series, with Max Borenstein writing. Jim Hecht, Jason Shuman, and Kevin Messick from McKay’s production company also serve as executive producers alongside Scott Stephens and co-EP Rodney Barnes.

While an official release date is yet to be announced, this teaser reveals the series will drop on HBO Max sometime in March. Check out the first official teaser for Adam McKay’s “Winning Time” below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.