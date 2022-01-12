2022 BAFTA Awards Longlist: ‘Belfast,’ ‘West Side Story,’ ‘House of Gucci’ Score Multiple Slots

The final nominees will be announced February 3, with an awards ceremony planned for March.

The longlist of nominees across 24 categories for the 2022 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) have been announced, following the first round of voting, with a number of heavy-hitting contenders notching various slots. Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” and Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” each show up 15 times (with both in the running for Best Film), while Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci” appears 13 times, and Cary Fukunaga’s “No Time to Die” pulling in a dozen mentions.

Other contenders for Best Film include “Being the Ricardos,” “CODA,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” “Licorice Pizza,” “The French Dispatch,” “The Lost Daughter,” “The Power of the Dog,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” and “Tick Tick Boom.”

Nominations will be announced February 3, with the BAFTA Awards scheduled for March 13 in central London. Check out the full list of longlist contenders below.

BEST FILM

“Being The Ricardos”

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“House of Gucci”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“No Time To Die”

“The French Dispatch”

“The Lost Daughter”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“tick tick…BOOM!”

“West Side Story”

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

“After Love”

“Ali & Ava”

“Belfast”

“Benediction”

“Boiling Point”

“The Colour Room”

“Cruella”

“Cyrano”

“The Duke”

“The Electrical Life of Louis Wain”

“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie”

“House of Gucci”

“The King’s Man”

“Last Night in Soho”

“Mothering Sunday”

“Munich- The Edge of War”

“No Time To Die”

“Operation Mincemeat”

“Passing”

“Spencer”

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

“After Love”

“Boiling Point”

“Censor”

“Dying to Divorce”

“The Harder They Fall”

“Hostile”

“Keyboard Fantasies”

“Passing”

“The Power”

“Sweetheart”

FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE

“A Hero

“Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn”

“Compartment No. 6”

“Drive My Car”

“Flee”

“The Hand of God”

“I’m Your Man”

“Lamb”

“The Most Beautiful Boy in the World”

“Parallel Mothers”

“Paris, 13th District”

“Petite Maman”

“Riders of Justice”

“Titane”

“The Worst Person in the World”

DOCUMENTARY

“14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible”

“Becoming Cousteau”

“Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry”

“Cow”

“Flee”

“JFK Revisited: Through The Looking Glass”

“Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story”

“The Lost Leonardo”

“The Most Beautiful Boy in the World”

“The Real Charlie Chaplin”

“The Rescue”

“The Sparks Brothers”

“Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

“Tina”

“The Velvet Underground”

ANIMATED FILM

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells vs the Machines”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

“Ron’s Gone Wrong”

“Sing 2”

DIRECTOR

“After Love”

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“First Cow”

“The Hand of God”

“Happening”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Lost Daughter”

“Passing”

“Petite Maman”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Souvenir Part II”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“Titane”

“West Side Story”

“Zola”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“After Love”

“Being The Ricardos”

“Belfast”

“The Card Counter”

“C’mon C’mon”

“Don’t Look Up”

“The Duke”

“The French Dispatch”

“The Hand of God”

“King Richard”

“Last Night in Soho”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Parallel Mothers”

“Petite Maman”

“The Worst Person in the World”

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“CODA”

“Cyrano”

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

“The Green Knight”

“House of Gucci”

“The Last Duel”

“The Lost Daughter”

“No Time To Die”

“Passing”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“tick tick…BOOM!”

“West Side Story”

LEADING ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”

Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”

Emilia Jones, “CODA”

Nicole Kidman, “Being The Ricardos”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Don’t Look Up”

Frances McDormand, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Renate Reinsve, “The Worst Person in the World”

Claire Rushbrook, “Ali & Ava”

Joanna Scanlan, “After Love”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Tessa Thompson, “Passing”

Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story”

LEADING ACTOR

Riz Ahmed, “Encounter”

Adeel Akhtar, “Ali & Ava”

Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song”

Javier Bardem, “Being The Ricardos”

Daniel Craig, “No Time To Die”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Don’t Look Up”

Peter Dinklage, “Cyrano”

Adam Driver, “House of Gucci”

Andrew Garfield, “tick tick…BOOM!”

Stephen Graham, “Boiling Point”

Cooper Hoffman, “Licorice Pizza”

Joaquin Phoenix, “C’mon C’mon”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Caitríona Balfe, “Belfast”

Cate Blanchett, “Don’t Look Up”

Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”

Ana de Armas, “No Time To Die”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Ann Dowd, “Mass”

Judi Dench, “Belfast”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Kathryn Hunter, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Rita Moreno, “West Side Story”

Ruth Negga, “Passing”

Vinette Robinson, “Boiling Point”

Meryl Streep, “Don’t Look Up”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “Last Night in Soho”

SUPPORTING ACTOR

David Alvarez, “West Side Story”

Bradley Cooper, “Licorice Pizza”

Benicio del Toro, “The French Dispatch”

Jamie Dornan, “Belfast”

Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”

Mike Faist, “West Side Story”

Andrew Garfield, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Jared Leto, “House of Gucci”

Woody Norman, “C’mon C’mon”

Al Pacino, “House of Gucci”

Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”

Mark Rylance, “Don’t Look Up”

J.K. Simmons, “Being The Ricardos”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

CASTING

“After Love”

“Belfast”

“Boiling Point”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“The Hand of God”

“House of Gucci”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Lost Daughter”

“Passing”

“The Power of the Dog”

“tick tick…BOOM!”

“West Side Story”

CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Belfast”

“C’mon C’mon”

“Cyrano”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“The French Dispatch”

“House of Gucci”

“The Last Duel”

“Last Night in Soho”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nightmare Alley”

“No Time To Die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“West Side Story”

COSTUME DESIGN

“Being The Ricardos”

“Belfast”

“Cruella”

“Cyrano”

“Dune”

“The Electrical Life of Louis Wain”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

“The French Dispatch”

“House of Gucci”

“Last Night in Soho”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Spencer”

“West Side Story”

EDITING

“Belfast”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“The French Dispatch”

“The Hand of God”

“House of Gucci”

“Last Night in Soho”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Lost Daughter”

“No Time To Die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

“tick tick…BOOM!”

“Titane”

“West Side Story”

MAKE UP & HAIR

“Being The Ricardos”

“Coming 2 America”

“Cruella”

“Cyrano”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“The Electrical Life of Louis Wain”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

“The French Dispatch”

“House of Gucci”

“The King’s Man”

“The Last Duel”

“Last Night in Soho”

“No Time To Die”

“West Side Story”

ORIGINAL SCORE

“Being The Ricardos”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“The Electrical Life of Louis Wain”

“The French Dispatch”

“The Green Knight”

“The Harder They Fall”

“King Richard”

“The Last Duel”

“Last Night in Soho”

“The Lost Daughter”

“Nightmare Alley”

“No Time To Die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Spencer”

PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Being The Ricardos”

“Belfast”

“Cruella”

“Cyrano”

“Dune”

“The Electrical Life of Louis Wain”

“The French Dispatch”

“House of Gucci”

“The Last Duel”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nightmare Alley”

“No Time To Die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“West Side Story”

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

“Black Widow”

“Cruella”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“Eternals”

“Free Guy”

“The French Dispatch”

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

“The King’s Man”

“Last Night in Soho”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“No Time To Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

“The Suicide Squad”

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage”

SOUND

“A Quiet Place Part II”

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“The French Dispatch”

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

“The Harder They Fall”

“The Last Duel”

“Last Night in Soho”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“No Time To Die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“tick tick…BOOM!”

“West Side Story”

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

“Affairs of the Art”

“Do Not Feed The Pigeons”

“A Film About A Pudding”

“Homebird”

“Night of the Living Dread”

“Robin Robin”

BRITISH SHORT FILM

“The Black Cop”

“Three Meetings of The Extraordinary Committee”

“Femme”

“The Palace”

“Play It Safe”

“Rough”

“Roy”

“Stuffed”

“Punch-Drunk”

“The Tunnel”

