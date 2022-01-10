2022 Golden Globes Winners List: ‘Power of the Dog’ and ‘Succession’ Take Top Honors

The Hollywood Foreign Press presented the 2022 Golden Globes winners to a crowd of HFPA members and philanthropy grantees.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) revealed its list of 2022 Golden Globe Awards winners to a closed, limited-capacity ballroom at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, January 9. The event was not live-streamed, and those in attendance included select HFPA members and philanthropy grantees.

The HFPA fell under intense scrutiny in 2021 for alleged improprieties in its voting process and for its startling lack of diversity, including featuring not a single Black voting member. The HFPA is made up of journalists who cover Hollywood and the entertainment industry for outlets primarily outside the United States. In response to these shortcomings, NBC canceled its broadcast of the 2022 ceremony until substantive change could be enacted, aiming for a return in 2023. On October 21, the HFPA added 21 new members to diversify its ranks — while keeping its previous membership intact.

With the Omicron variant canceling events all over the film and TV world, the HFPA opted not to even livestream its event tonight, instead announcing its winners via its website and social media. Intentionally or not — probably not, as it distracted from those actually being honored — oddly composed tweets from the official @goldenglobes handle channeled much of the anarchic energy of a typical Globes broadcast and were the primary source of commentary on Twitter during the rollout.

But there were winners, and on the film side “The Power of the Dog” made out strong with three wins, including Best Drama, Best Director for Jane Campion, and Best Supporting Actor for Kodi Smit-McPhee. “West Side Story” also took three prizes, with Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, plus Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Rachel Zegler, and Best Supporting Actress for Ariana DeBose.

On the TV side “Succession” made out strongest with three wins: Best Drama Series, Best Actor in a Drama for Jeremy Strong, and Best Supporting Actress for Sarah Snook. “Hacks” won Best Musical or Comedy Series and also Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series for Jean Smart.

Here’s the full winners list, grouped by television and film.

Television

Best Drama Series: “Succession”

Best Musical or Comedy Series: “Hacks”

Best Limited Series: “The Underground Railroad”

Best Actress — Drama Series: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, “Pose”

Best Actor — Drama Series: Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Best Actress — Musical or Comedy Series: Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best Actor — Musical or Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Best Supporting Actor: O Yeong-su, “Squid Game”

Best Supporting Actress: Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Best Actress in a Limited Series: Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Best Actor in a Limited Series: Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Film

Best Motion Picture — Drama: “The Power of the Dog”

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy: “West Side Story”

Best Motion Picture — Animated: “Encanto”

Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language: “Drive My Car”

Best Director: Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Best Actress in a Drama: Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Best Actor in a Drama: Will Smith, “King Richard”

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy: Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story”

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy: Andrew Garfield, “Tick Tick Boom”

Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Best Supporting Actor: Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Best Screenplay: Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Best Original Score: Hans Zimmer, “Dune”

Best Song: “No Time to Die”

