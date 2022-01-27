Writers Guild Awards Unveils 2022 Film Nominations — ‘Licorice Pizza,’ ‘CODA,’ More Score Nods

The winners will be announced March 20 at the 74th annual Writers Guild Awards.

The 74th annual Writers Guild Awards film nominations are officially in.

The Original Screenplay category is a tight competition, with Aaron Sorkin nominated for “Being the Ricardos” alongside Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” and Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” among others.

“CODA,” “Dune,” and “Nightmare Alley” lead the Adapted Screenplay category, rounding out a mix of streaming day and date premieres with theatrical releases.

The winners will be announced March 20 at 74th Annual Writers Guild Awards. The WGAs announced its TV, new media, news, radio/audio and promotional writing nominees last week. To note, Oscar contenders are ineligible for the Writers Guild of America Awards.

See below for the full list of film noms:

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Being the Ricardos,” written by Aaron Sorkin; Amazon Studios

“Don’t Look Up,” screenplay by Adam McKay, story by Adam McKay & David Sirota; Netflix

“The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun,” screenplay by Wes Anderson, story by Wes Anderson & Roman Coppola & Hugo Guinness & Jason Schwartzman; Searchlight Pictures

“King Richard,” written by Zach Baylin; Warner Bros. Pictures

“Licorice Pizza,” written by Paul Thomas Anderson; United Artists

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“CODA,” screenplay by Siân Heder, based on the original motion picture “La Famille Belier” Directed by Eric Lartigau, Written by Victoria Bedos, Stanislas Carree de Malberg, Eric Lartigau and Thomas Bidegain; Apple

“Dune,” screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth, Based on the novel “Dune” written by Frank Herbert; Warner Bros. Pictures

“Nightmare Alley,” screenplay by Guillermo del Toro & Kim Morgan, based on the novel by William Lindsay Gresham; Searchlight Pictures

“tick…tick…BOOM!,” screenplay by Steven Levenson, based on the play by Jonathan Larson; Netflix

“West Side Story,” screenplay by Tony Kushner, based on the stage play, book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, play conceived, directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins; 20th Century Studios

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

“Being Cousteau,” written by Mark Monroe & Pax Wasserman; National Geographic

“Exposing Muybridge,” written by Marc Shaffer; Inside Out Media

“Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres,” written by Suzanne Joe Kai; StudioLA.TV

