ACE Editing Awards Include ‘Dune,’ ‘Belfast,’ ‘No Time to Die,’ ‘The Power of the Dog’

Other nominees included "King Richard," "Licorice Pizza," and "Don't Look Up."

Nominees for the 72nd annual ACE Eddie Awards include feature dramas “Dune,” “Belfast,” “King Richard,” “No Time to Die,” “The Power of the Dog,” along with feature comedies “Licorice Pizza” and “Don’t Look Up.” Also getting comedy nods were “Cruella,” “The French Dispatch,” and “Tick Tick Boom.” The winners will be announced live during the ACE Eddie awards March 5 at the ACE Hotel theater.

“Dune,” “Belfast,” “King Richard,” “Don’t Look Up,” and “The Power of the Dog” have the strongest chance of getting Oscar nominations. However, “Licorice Pizza” and “No Time to Die” could also make the cut. Although “West Side Story” was overlooked by ACE, there’s still the chance that three-time Oscar winner Michael Kahn (“Saving Private Ryan,” “Schindler’s List,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark”) and co-editor Sarah Broshar could squeeze into the race.

Animation nominations, much like previously announced guild votes, went to Disney’s “Encanto” and “Raya and the Last Dragon,” Pixar’s “Luca,” Netflix/Sony’s “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” and Universal/Illumination’s “Sing 2.”

Documentary feature nominations included the animated “Flee,” “The Rescue,” “Summer of Soul,” “Val,” and “The Velvet Underground.” As previously announced, film editors Lillian E. Benson (“Eyes on the Prize”) and Richard Chew (“Star Wars”) will receive Career Achievement Awards. The Anne V. Coates Award for Student editing will be announced at a later date.

Denis Villeneuve’s ambitious “Dune” provided two-time Oscar nominee Joe Walker (“Arrival,” “12 Years a Slave”) with the challenge of coalescing the epic scale of the political and religious machinations with the intimate personal journey of would-be messiah Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet). Added to this was the extra narrative layer of Paul’s prophetic dreams and visions of leading the nomadic Freman in a holy war on the desert planet Arrakis. It all came together early on in the pivotal Gom Jabbar scene, in which Paul’s special mental abilities and impulse control are put to a deadly test by the Bene Gesserit Mother Superior (Charlotte Rampling).

The Power of the Dog,” Jane Campion’s psychological western about repression, is skillfully edited by Peter Sciberras, who provides escalating tension in exploring Phil’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) sadistic behavior on the other characters: his sensitive brother George (Jesse Plemons), his vulnerable sister-in-law Rose (Kirsten Dunst), and his tender nephew Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee). It inevitably becomes an ambiguous power play about savagery and affection between Phil and Peter.

For “Belfast,” Kenneth Branagh’s childhood remembrance of his close-knit family and religious strife in Belfast in ’69, editor Úna Ní Dhonghaíle utilized a psychological approach, keeping the subjective point of view alive through use of sound, music, slow motion, or reflected images or faces seen through glass. She also focused on the nuances of each performance in a give and take among the ensemble (Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds, Colin Morgan, and newcomer Jude Hill).

Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard,”the biopic about Richard Williams’ (Will Smith) uncompromising mission to propel daughters Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena (Demi Singleton) to the top of the tennis profession, required a delicate balancing act from editor Pamela Martin. While the focus is Richard’s obsession and psychological warfare, the Williams family story always looms large.

For editors Tom Cross (the Oscar-winning “Whiplash”) and Elliot Graham (the Oscar-nominated “Milk”), the challenge of “No Time to Die” was wrapping up Daniel Craig’s emotional arc as James Bond, but also coming full circle back to “Casino Royale,” per director Cary Joji Fukunaga’s vision. They began with the intense 20-minute pre-credit teaser, and then proceeding with a romantic adventure that continued to humanize Bond and give him his quantum of solace until his tragic and heroic death.

A full list of nominees for the 72nd Annual ACE Eddie Awards follows:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC): “Belfast”

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, ACE, BFE “Dune”

Joe Walker, ACE “King Richard”

Pamela Martin, ACE “No Time to Die”

Tom Cross, ACE, Elliot Graham, ACE “The Power of the Dog”

Peter Sciberras BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY): “Cruella”

Tatiana S. Riegel ACE “Don’t Look Up”

Hank Corwin, ACE “The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun”

Andrew Weisblum, ACE “Licorice Pizza”

Andy Jurgensen “Tick Tick Boom”

Myron Kerstein, ACE, Andrew Weisblum, ACE BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM: “Encanto”

Jeremy Milton, ACE “Luca”

Catherine Apple, ACE, Jason Hudak “The Mitchells vs. the Machines”

Greg Levitan “Raya and the Last Dragon”

Fabienne Rawley, ACE, Shannon Stein “Sing 2”

Gregory Perler, ACE BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE): “Flee”

Janus Billeskov Jansen “The Rescue”

Bob Eisenhardt, ACE “Summer of Soul……Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised”

Joshua L. Pearson “Val”

Ting Poo, Leo Scott “The Velvet Underground”

Affonso Gonçalves, ACE, Adam Kurnitz BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL): “100 Foot Wave” “Sea Monsters”

Abhay Sofsky, Adrienne Gits, Connor Culhane, Brandon Valentin “1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything” “Starman”

Sam Blair “Allen V. Farrow” “Episode 1”

Mikaela Shwer, Parker Laramie & Sara Newens “The Beatles: Get Back” “Episode 3”

Jabez Olssen “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry”

Greg Finton, ACE, Lindsay Utz, ACE BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES: “Kevin Can F**k Himself” “Fixed”

Kenneth LaMere ACE “Kevin Can F**k Himself” “The Grand Victorian”

Ivan Victor, ACE “Kevin Can F**k Himself” “Live Free or Die”

Daniel Schalk, ACE BEST EDITED SINGLE-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES: “Curb Your Enthusiasm” “Igor, Gregor, & Timor”

Steven Rasch ACE, Thomas Foligno “Curb Your Enthusiasm” “The Mormon Advantage”

Chris Chandler, Roger Nygard, ACE “Hacks” “1.69 Million”

Susan Vaill, ACE “Ted Lasso” “No Weddings and a Funeral”

A.J. Catoline, ACE “Ted Lasso” “Rainbow”

Melissa McCoy, ACE BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES: “Euphoria” “Fuck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob”

Julio C. Pérez IV, ACE, Nikola Boyanov “Lupin” “Chapter 1”

Jean-Daniel Fernandez-Qundez “Squid Game” “Gganbu”

Nam Na-young “Succession” “All the Bells Say”

Ken Eluto, ACE “Succession” “Chiantishire”

Jane Rizzo BEST EDITED MOTION PICTURE (NON-THEATRICAL): “Kate”

Sandra Montiel, ACE, Elísabet Ronaldsdóttir, ACE “Lupe”

Shiran Carolyn Amir “Oslo”

Jay Rabinowitz, ACE BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES: “Dopesick” “First Bottle”

Douglas Crise, ACE “Mare of Easttown” “Fathers”

Amy E. Duddleston, ACE, Naomi Sunrise Filoramo “Mare of Easttown” “Illusions”

Amy E. Duddleston, ACE “The White Lotus” “Departures”

John M. Valerio, ACE “The White Lotus” “Mysterious Monkeys”

Heather Persons BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES: “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” “Man on Fire”

Dan Ablett, Kevin Austin, Otto Burnham, Shane McCormack, Graham Taylor “MasterChef: Legends” “Semi Final Pt 3 Chef Showdown”

Roger Bartlett, Matt Cluett, Greg Fitzsimmons, Dylan Hart, Ezra Hudson, James Messina, Rod Schultheiss, Austin Scott, Molly Shock ACE “Queer Eye” “Angel Gets Her Wings”

Nova Taylor, Sean Gill BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL: “A Black Lady Sketch Show” “Sister, May I Call You Oshun”

Daysha Broadway, ACE, Stephanie Filo, ACE, Jessica Hernández, ACE “Bo Burnham”: “Inside”

Bo Burnham “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver ““Union Busting”

Ryan Barger, Anthony Milae BEST EDITED ANIMATION (NON-THEATRICAL): “Bobs Burgers” ” Vampire Disco Death Dance”

Jeremy Reuben “Rick and Morty” “Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion”

Lee Harting, ACE “What If?” “What If… Ultron Won?”

Graham Fisher, Joel Fisher

