Adam Driver Skipped ‘House of Gucci’ Wrap Party: ‘I Was Ready for It to Be Over’

The actor said he wanted to "get the character out of my system and go home."

Adam Driver is one of Hollywood’s busiest actors, appearing in three major films last year: the boundary-pushing musical “Annette” for Leos Carax, and two Ridley Scott period pieces in “The Last Duel” and “House of Gucci.” The last film is currently attracting plenty of attention, as the star-studded ensemble cast embarks on an awards season press tour. Jared Leto recently raved about his time making “House of Gucci,” and said he’s eager to return for a prequel. But it appears that Driver had no interest in extending the experience.

In a new interview with W magazine, Driver says that “House of Gucci” was the most difficult of the three films, saying the role was a psychological challenge because “I do not live in the same world as Maurizio Gucci.” The experience was apparently so draining that he did not attend the film’s wrap party. “After 14 hours a day of being a Gucci, I was ready for it to be over,” Driver said. “In general, I leave jobs immediately. I haven’t been to a wrap party since ‘Girls.’ I just want to get the character out of my system and go home.”

Despite that, Driver had nothing but positive things to say about filmmaker Scott. Even after making two movies together in one year, Driver does not appear to be getting sick of the British director. “I fucking love him,” he said. “He draws his own storyboards, and the productions move very fast. He doesn’t lose momentum over a meaningless detail.”

Despite his distaste for wrap parties, Driver said he enjoyed the challenge of playing someone as complex as Maurizio Gucci. “The way he picks up things that are valuable and discards them, the way he is the most elegant man — those qualities were interesting to think about,” he said. The actor added that he is particularly proud of the way he captured the character’s walk, which he dubbed “the Gucci walk.” Mastering it was a long process, but Driver said it was necessary because “there were generations of Gucci in that walk.”

He went on to call his character “a man who goes from rejecting the world he knows, to reclaiming his sense of self, to falling in love with a world that is toxic. He is a victim of timing.”

