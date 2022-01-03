‘All of Us Are Dead’ Trailer: Netflix Unleashes a Zombie Outbreak with Latest Korean Horror Series

A group of high schoolers are pitted against the undead in the new series coming January 28.

It’s the year 2022, and since 2021 evidently still isn’t done with us yet, why not welcome a zombie apocalypse into your home with Netflix’s latest Korean horror series? “All of Us Are Dead,” which is based on the webtoon “Now at Our School” by Joo Dong-geun, hits the streaming platform on January 28. Watch the first, blood-and-guts-infested trailer below.

Here’s the succinct official synopsis, courtesy of Netflix: “A group of students trapped in a high school and find themselves in dire situations as they seek to be rescued from a zombie invasion of their school.”

The 12-episode series is directed by Lee Jae-Kyu, director of the films “Intimate Strangers,” “The Fatal Encounter,” and “The Influence,” as well as on series including “The King 2 Hearts,” “Beethoven Virus,” and “Fashion 70s.” Kim Nam-soo also serves as a director on the series, which is written by Chun Sung-il. The series stars Yoon Chan-young, Park Ji-hoo, Cho Yi-hyun, Park Solomon, and Yoo In-soo.

“All of Us Are Dead” isn’t Netflix’s first foray into Korean zombie horror series, as the streamer dropped “Kingdom” in 2019. The 2020 Korean zombie horror film “#Alive” was also a huge hit globally for Netflix, thanks to a genre that has baked-in, limitless potential.

The series adds to Netflix’s growing slate of Korean content, spearheaded, of course, by “Squid Game,” the most-watched Netflix original series of all time, which is now a major contender for the 2021 Emmys. Other popular series in its vein include the outer space thriller “The Silent Sea” and the end-times horror hit “Hellbound.”

The global reach of these shows can only mean more are coming. Already, “Squid Game” creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said he’s in talks with Netflix on not just a second season, but a third, of the survival horror series about a deadly competition game entered by financially strapped citizens. “Squid Game,” which premiered on the streaming platform September 17, quickly reached the #1 spot in Netflix’s viewing charts across 90 countries — and within its first two weeks. It ultimately became Netflix’s most-watched original series ever, with 1.65 billion hours streamed in total in its first four weeks.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.