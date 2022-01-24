Andrew Garfield ‘Lied to People for Two Years’ About ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Role

"It felt like I was part of organizing a surprise birthday party for a bunch of people who would appreciate it," Andrew Garfield said of concealing his Spidey cameo.

Andrew Garfield’s next role? Professional party planner, or so we can only hope.

During an interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Garfield likened keeping his “Spider-Man: No Way Home” role under wraps to planning the ultimate “surprise birthday party” for Marvel fans.

“It was fun to keep it secret, because you know when you’re planning a surprise birthday party for someone and they’re like, ‘I hate surprises. Tell me, is the party happening? No seriously, don’t mess around because you know I actually hate surprises,'” Garfield joked. “So it felt like I was part of organizing a surprise birthday party for a bunch of people who would appreciate it.”

The only people besides his agent (and the “Spider-Man” cast and crew) who knew Garfield was reprising his “Amazing Spider-Man” take on Peter Parker was his father, mother, and brother. “Just kind of ‘us,'” Garfield fondly reflected.

The “Tick Tick Boom” triple threat previously admitted to The Wrap that he tried to think of audiences’ thrill if his role was kept top secret. Garfield explained he “would want the actor to do an incredibly good job at convincing me he wasn’t in it” so he could “lose my mind in the theater.”

Looking back on the lead up to the record-breaking “Spider-Man: No Way Home” premiere, Garfield told Ellen DeGeneres that he took his turn at secret keeping very seriously.

“I lied to people for a good two years,” Garfield boasted. “I lied to the Internet for two years and it felt great.”

And even those in Garfield’s A-lister inner circle were kept guessing until the very end. Garfield described fibbing to former “Spider-Man” co-star Emma Stone on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “Emma kept on texting me and she was like, ‘Are you in this new ‘Spider-Man’ film?,’” Garfield teased. “And I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.’ She was like, ‘Shut up and just tell me. And I was like, ‘Honestly, I don’t know.’ I kept it going even with her. It’s hilarious.”

So, is it safe to expect Garfield dressed in his Spider-Man costume at a next surprise b-day party? Our Spidey sense is already tingling.

