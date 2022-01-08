Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire Snuck Into ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ on Opening Weekend

"No one knew we were there," Garfield said.

The brotherhood and camaraderie that Spider-Men past and present Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield exuded on the big screen in the smash hit “Spider-Man: No Way Home” seems to have extended to the trio’s relationship offscreen, too.

As Garfield recently told Variety, he improvised a heartfelt, fan-favorite moment in the new film. “There’s a line I improvised in the movie, looking at [Maguire and Holland] and I tell them I love them. That was just me loving them,” he said. But long after filming ended, Garfield and Maguire even checked their film out in a theater on opening night together, according to a new interview with ET.

“I still can’t believe it happened,” Garfield said. “I snuck into a theater on opening night and just watched with my baseball cap on and my mask. In fact, I was also with Tobey, me and Tobey snuck into a theater together and no one knew we were there. It was just a really beautiful thing to share together.”

“There’s something spiritual that kind of happened and happens, and that we were exploring in the film,” he added. “Which is like, archetypically, the character is so alone…. that’s an important part of the character in terms of the canon of Spider-Man, for me in a way.”

Garfield, of course, has done more than just reprise his Peter Parker to help out a fellow Spidey this year. In addition to his work as Jim Bakker in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” Garfield earned rave reviews for his starring turn as “Rent” composer Jonathan Larson in the Netflix musical “Tick Tick Boom.” Directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda in his feature film directorial debut, the autobiographical musical has resonated with audiences, something Garfield has been eager to embrace — along with his newfound singing ability.

“I would love to keep my singing going. It’s such a gift that Lin-Manuel gave me in stretching out my skill set in this way,” he told Variety. “I have my piano in my room and I’m going to be doing a couple of private sessions over the next couple of weeks, just for myself, just to keep me with the instrument. It’s like a meditation practice. It was a great match and I would definitely do it again.”

