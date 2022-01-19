Andrew Garfield Shares Our Dreams of a Tobey Maguire ‘Spider-Man’ Spinoff

"I'm definitely open to that," Garfield teased of another Spidey team-up between himself, Tobey Maguire, and Tom Holland.

What’s better than “Spider-Man”? Three Spider-Men, according to Andrew Garfield.

The “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star teased more team-ups alongside fellow “Spider-Man” actors Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire, following the trio’s appearance in the latest record-shattering Marvel film.

“In terms of moving forward with the character, yes, I am definitely open to that,” Garfield explained during the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast. “Again, it would have to be something very unique, very special and serving to an audience and in service of the character. There’s something playful and unique and odd and unexpected to be done. I’m not sure what is but if we can figure it out it would be so much fun.”

Garfield’s Spider-Man was shown still reeling from the death of Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) at the hands of the Green Goblin in “No Way Home.” A portal from Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) placed Garfield alongside current Spider-Man Holland and O.G. Spider-Man star Maguire, who hinted at marital issues with longtime love M.J. (Kirsten Dunst).

The multiverse-spanning mash-up topped the box office with a $260 million opening weekend, and Marvel executives Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige have already announced there is more “Spider-Man” in the works.

The highly anticipated return of Maguire and Garfield’s respective Spider-Man characters was kept under wraps for months prior to the premiere. Garfield admitted to “lying” in the press to maintain the big reveal for fans.

“There were moments where I was like, ‘God, I hate lying,'” Garfield told The Wrap. “I don’t like to lie and I’m not a good liar, but I kept framing it as a game. And I kept imagining myself purely as a fan of that character, which is not hard to do.”

With audiences in mind, Garfield added that he tried to do what he would want as a fan: “I would want the actor to do an incredibly good job at convincing me he wasn’t in it,” Garfield reflected. “And then I would want to lose my mind in the theater when my instinct was proven right. That’s what I would want.”

Plus, Garfield and Maguire were an incognito superhero duo IRL over opening weekend.

“I snuck into a theater on opening night and just watched with my baseball cap on and my mask,” Garfield joked. “In fact, I was also with Tobey, me and Tobey snuck into a theater together and no one knew we were there. It was just a really beautiful thing to share together.”

And we may see more of Maguire and Garfield together onscreen. Garfield concluded on “Happy Sad Confused” that he would love to continue working with both Maguire and Holland. “That kind of three brother dynamic is so juicy,” Garfield summed up.

