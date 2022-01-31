Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland, and Tobey Maguire Bonded Over Peeing in the Spider-Man Suit

The "Tick Tick Boom" star joked a "brotherhood" was created between the three Spider-Men thanks to the difficulty of stripping off the super costume.

When web shooting becomes too tough for Spider-Man…

Andrew Garfield shared a unique confession about stepping back into the superhero costume for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” during Variety‘s Actors on Actors interview with Rachel Zegler.

“There was a brotherhood that got created between Tobey [Maguire], Tom [Holland] and myself,” Garfield said. “And that’s healing. We were like, ‘Oh, my God, you find it hard to pee in the suit? I find it hard to pee in the suit!'”

The record-breaking film hinged on the chemistry between the trio of Spider-Men to create, as Garfield explained, an epic “across universes” saga that culminated in the “rescue of the love of my younger brother in this other multidimensional universe.”

“That felt quite profound,” Garfield added. “I was like, ‘Oh, well, that’s spooky destiny, ‘Sliding Doors’ stuff.'”

Co-star Maguire, who originated portraying Spider-Man on the big screen in Sam Raimi’s genre-defining trilogy, explained to Deadline that — costumes aside — reprising the character was a “rich experience.”

Garfield noted that he was “just waiting to see if Tobey was going to do it” before signing on for “No Way Home.”

“If Tobey was going to do it, then I was like, ‘Well, I have no choice,’ you know?” Garfield joked. “I follow Tobey to the ends of the Earth. I’m a lemming for Tobey.”

From recreating the Spider-Man meme to lying about cameos, Garfield truly committed to the Spider-Man surprise — even showing up to Los Angeles screenings with Maguire to shock fans.

Garfield added, “I love the destiny feeling of the multiverse expanding in this film, and actually, without Tobey’s Peter and Andrew’s Peter being present for Tom’s Peter at this very moment, he may not become the Peter Parker that he’s supposed to become. … Getting three Spider-Men together could go one of two ways, and I think it’s a testament to these guys that it went the way that it went, which was a brotherhood, which is just beautiful.”

So, will Garfield and Maguire don their constrictive Spider-Men costumes once again?

“In terms of moving forward with the character, yes, I am definitely open to that,” Garfield explained during the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast. “Again, it would have to be something very unique, very special and serving to an audience and in service of the character. There’s something playful and unique and odd and unexpected to be done. I’m not sure what is but if we can figure it out it would be so much fun.”

