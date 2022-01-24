Art Directors Guild Awards Nominees Include ‘Dune,’ ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth,’ and ‘West Side Story’

Netflix scored with the surprising "The Lost Daughter" and "Don't Look Up," as did Disney and Marvel with "Cruella" and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."

“Dune,” “Nightmare Alley,” “The French Dispatch,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” “West Side Story,” and “The Lost Daughter” — a surprise from Netflix — were nominated Monday for the 26th annual Art Directors Guild Awards (to be held live in-person on March 5 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown). The films represented the film production design categories of fantasy (“Dune”), period (“Nightmare Alley,” “The French Dispatch,”The Tragedy of Macbeth,” “West Side Story”), and contemporary (“The Lost Daughter”).

Other fantasy nominees included Disney’s “Cruella,” Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” and “The Green Knight.” “Licorice Pizza” scored a surprising period nomination for its spot-on depiction of the Valley in ’73; other contemporary nominees included “Candyman,” “Don’t Look Up,” “In the Heights,” and “No Time to Die.” Not making the cut were Netflix’s Best Picture contender “The Power of the Dog,” “Being the Ricardos,” “Belfast, “Cyrano,” and “Free Guy.”

Animation nominations went to Disney’s “Encanto” and “Raya and the Last Dragon,” Pixar’s “Luca,” Netflix/Sony’s “The Mitchells vs. The Machines,” and Universal/Illumination’s “Sing 2.”

Among the TV nominees were “Foundation,” “Loki,” “Squid Game,” “Succession,” “Ted Lasso,” “The Great,” “The Underground Railroad,” “The White Lotus,” “The Witcher,” and “WandaVision.”

Although it’s difficult to use the ADG as an Oscar predictor, it’s clear that Denis Villeneuve’s ambitious “Dune” is the favorite for production designer Patrice Vermette. His team oversaw an assortment of large-scale sets at Origo Studios in Budapest. There’s the castle of the Atreides family on the ocean planet Caladan and distinguished by its Norwegian vibe with mottled hues. The interiors of the desert planet Arrakis have an Egyptian influence with stark browns, ochres and arid reds. The goth-looking planet, Giedi Prime, contains dark, cavernous interiors, where they also built also the steam bath of the large, imposing Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård).

A24/Apple+

Oscar winner Adam Stockhausen (“The Grand Budapest Hotel”) has two shots at a nomination with Steven Spielberg’s remake of the beloved “West Side Story” musical and Wes Anderson’s eclectic, hand-crafted “The French Dispatch” anthology. He brought a gritty authenticity to “West Side Story,” shooting predominantly on location in New York City and New Jersey to recreate the turbulent late ’50s backdrop. Stockhausen conceived different visual worlds in both color and black-and-white for Anderson’s collection of “New Yorker”-inspired stories set in a fictional French city in the ’50s and ’60s.

The other favorites are two very different noirs: Joel Coen’s black-and-white adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth,” in which production designer Stefan Dechant blended influences from “Siegfried,” “The Passion of Joan of Arc,” “Sunrise,” and “The Night of the Hunter” for a German Expressionism that was both theatrical and cinematic; and Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” remake, in which production designer Tamara Deverell put together a working carnival inspired by Andrew Wyeth and Edward Hopper, and an upscale high society Art Deco world with fine detail that hints of entrapment.

As previously announced, director Villeneuve (“Dune”) will receive the William Cameron Menzies Award, Academy Award-winning filmmaker Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”) will receive the Cinematic Imagery Award, and set designer/art director Ann Harris (“Schindler’s List”) will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Set Designers & Model Makers Council.

NOMINEES FOR FEATURE FILM:

1. PERIOD FEATURE FILM

“The French Dispatch”

Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen

“Licorice Pizza”

Production Designer: Florencia Martin

“Nightmare Alley”

Production Designer: Tamara Deverell

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Production Designer: Stefan Dechant

“West Side Story”

Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen

2. FANTASY FEATURE FILM

“Cruella”

Production Designer: Fiona Crombie

“Dune”

Production Designer: Patrice Vermette

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

Production Designer: François Audouy

“The Green Knight”

Production Designer: Jade Healy

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Production Designer: Sue Chan

3. CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

“Candyman”

Production Designer: Cara Brower

“Don’t Look Up”

Production Designer: Clayton Hartley

“In the Heights”

Production Designer: Nelson Coates

“The Lost Daughter”

Production Designer: Inbal Weinberg

“No Time to Die”

Production Designer: Mark Tildesley

4. ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“Encanto”

Production Designers: Ian Gooding, Lorelay Bové

“Luca”

Production Designer: Daniela Strijleva

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”

Production Designer: Lindsey Olivares

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Production Designers: Paul Felix, Mingjue Helen Chen, Cory Loftis

“Sing 2”

Art Director: Olivier Adam

NOMINEES FOR TELEVISION :

5. ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“Foundation”: “The Emperor’s Peace”

Production Designer: Rory Cheyne

“The Great”: “Dickhead,” “Seven Days,” “Wedding”

Production Designer: Francesca di Mottola

“Loki”: “Glorious Purpose”

Production Designer: Kasra Farahani

“Lost In Space”: “Three Little Birds”

Production Designer: Alec Hammond

“The Witcher”: “A Grain of Truth”

Production Designer: Andrew Laws

6. ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“The Handmaid’s Tale”: “Chicago”

Production Designer: Elisabeth Williams

“The Morning Show”: “My Least Favorite Year,” “It’s Like the Flu,” “A Private Person”

Production Designer: Nelson Coates

“Squid Game”: “Gganbu”

Production Designer: Chae Kyoung-sun

“Succession”: “The Disruption,” “Too Much Birthday”

Production Designer: Stephen Carter

“Yellowstone”: “No Kindness for the Coward”

Production Designer: Cary White

7. TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

“Halston”

Production Designer: Mark Ricker

“Mare of Easttown”

Production Designer: Keith P. Cunningham

“The Underground Railroad”

Production Designer: Mark Friedberg

“WandaVision”

Production Designer: Mark Worthington

“The White Lotus”

Production Designer: Laura Fox

8. HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“Hacks”: “Primm”

Production Designer: Jon Carlos

“Only Murders in the Building”: “True Crime”

Production Designer: Curt Beech

“Schmigadoon!”: “Schmigadoon!”

Production Designer: Bo Welch

“Ted Lasso”: “Carol of the Bells,” “Man City,” “Beard After Hours”

Production Designer: Paul Cripps

“What We Do in the Shadows”: “The Prisoner,” “The Cloak of Duplication,” “The Siren”

Production Designer: Kate Bunch

9. MULTI-CAMERA SERIES ** TIE **

“Bob ❤️ Abishola”: “Bowango”

Production Designer: Francoise Cherry-Cohen

“Call Your Mother”: “Pilot”

Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

“The Conners” – Season 3: “A Stomach Ache, a Heartbreak and a Grave Mistake,”

“An Old Dog, New Tricks and a Ticket to Ride”

Production Designer: John Shaffner

“Dave”: “Ad Man,” “Enlightened Dave,” “Dave”

Production Designer: Almitra Corey

“Family Reunion”: “Remember When M’Dear Changed History?”

Production Designer: Aiyana Trotter

“Punky Brewster”: “Put a Ring on It”

Production Designer: Kristan Andrews

10. COMMERCIALS ** TIE **

Anhauser-Busch Super Bowl LV”: “Let’s Grab a Beer”

Production Designer: Donald Graham Burt

Apple: “Introducing iPhone 13 Pro”

Production Designer: Dylan Kahn

Apple: “Saving Simon” Shot on iPhone 13 Pro

Production Designer: Chelsea Oliver

Apple Music: “Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever”

Production Designer: François Audouy

Gucci: “Aria”

Production Designer: Jeremy Reed

Neom: “Made to Change”

Production Designer: François Audouy

11. MUSIC VIDEOS

Coldplay “Higher Power”

Production Designer: Patrick Tatopoulos

Coldplay X BTS: “My Universe”

Production Designer: François Audouy

Ed Sheeran: “Shivers”

Production Designer: François Audouy

P!nk: “All I Know So Far”

Production Designer: François Audouy

Taylor Swift: “All Too Well”

Production Designer: Ethan Tobman

12. VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”: “If I’m Paying These Chili’s Prices, You Cannot Taste My Steak!”

Production Designers: Cindy Chao, Michele Yu

“Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses”: “Gryffindor vs. Hufflepuff”

Production Designer: John Janavs

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”: “Condragulations,” “Bossy Rossy Rubot,” “Gettin’ Lucky”

Production Designer: James McGowan

“Saturday Night Live”: “Host: Dan Levy + Music: Phoebe Bridgers,” “Host: Maya Rudolph + Music:

Jack Harlow,” “Host: Kim Kardashian West + Music: Halsey”

Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph De Tullio

“Waffles + Mochi”: “Tomato”

Production Designers: Cindy Chao, Michele Yu

13. VARIETY SPECIAL

American Express – “Unstaged (with SZA)”

Production Designer: Carlos Laszlo

“Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster”

Production Designer: James Kronzer

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: “Facts of Life – Kids Can Be Cruel (320) &;

“Diff’rent Strokes – Willis’ Privacy (115)”

Production Designer: Stephan Olson

“Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3”

Supervising Art Director: Steve Morden

“Yearly Departed”

Production Designer: Frida Oliva

