‘Bel-Air’ Trailer: Jabari Banks Makes Dramatic Debut in Will Smith’s Iconic Role

The Peacock series reimagines "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" as a drama involving gun violence, premiering February 13.

The real reason Will (Jabari Banks) moves to L.A.? A basketball game gone wrong after someone pulls a gun.

Or in other words, he relocates after “a couple of guys who were up to no good started making trouble in my neighborhood.”

Peacock’s “Bel-Air,” the highly-anticipated reimagining of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” introduces West Philadelphia born-and-raised native Banks in the role that made Will Smith a household name. Smith serves as an executive producer on the fresh take on the ’90s series, inspired by director and co-writer Morgan Cooper’s 2019 fan-made trailer addressing modern-day issues.

“Bel-Air” is set to premiere on Peacock on Super Bowl Sunday, February 13, with three episodes at launch and new episodes released every Thursday. The series is already picked up for two seasons.

Watch the trailer below, which shows Will becoming part of an escalated basketball courtside brawl, after which his mother sends him to live with his aunt and uncle in Bel-Air. “As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known,” the official series description teases.

Co-showrunners T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson credited the coming-of-age story for celebrating “the strength and love of the Black family,” and representing the “cultural pulse of our time.”

Newcomer and lead star Banks wowed the executive producing duo during the audition process.

“Our creative team, including Will Smith, recognized that Jabari embodied the talent, charisma, and sheer swagger necessary to make this iconic role his own,” Brady and Newson said in a joint statement.

Across 10 hour-long episodes, “Bel-Air” will feature “tough conversations that challenge perspectives,” according to creator Cooper.

The cast is rounded out by Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones, and Simone Joy Jones, with Karrueche Tran, SteVonté Hart, Duane Martin, Scottie Thompson, Jon Beavers, Charlie Hall, and April Parker Jones guest starring.

“Bel-Air” premieres Sunday, February 13 on Peacock.

