Berlin Film Festival Lineup Has New Films from Claire Denis, Hong Sang-soo, and More

The 2022 Berlin Film Festival is forging ahead with its planned in-person lineup for the latest edition, running February 10–20. Today, the Berlinale revealed its full competition lineup, which includes new works from Claire Denis, Hong Sang-soo, Ulrich Seidl, Rithy Panh, and more. See the full list below.
As previously announced, the festival is kicking off with François Ozon’s “Peter von Kant,” starring French cinema legend Isabelle Adjani. Meanwhile, Claire Denis’ new film “Both Sides of the Blade” is her first film since 2018’s “High Life,” and stars Juliette Binoche (star of Denis’ “Let the Sunshine In”) and Vincent Lindon (star of Denis’ “Bastards”).
Prolific South Korean director Hong Sang-soo returns with “The Novelist’s Film” after winning the Silver Bear for Best Director in 2020 with “The Woman Who Ran.”
Overall, the competition lineup boasts 17 world premieres — plus Sundance premieres “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” and Phyllis Nagy’s “Call Jane,” starring Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver.
Notably returning to the festival in the Encounters lineup is “In Fabric” director Peter Strickland with “Flux Gourmet,” starring Asa Butterfield and Gwendoline Christie, as well as Bertrand Bonello with his latest film, “Coma.”
While the Berlinale’s European Film Market has moved online, Berlinale is sticking to an in-person event with limited capacity, mandatory vaccines, and no parties.
M. Night Shyamalan serves as president of this year’s competition jury.
Berlin International Competition Lineup
“A E I O U – Das schnelle Alphabet der Liebe (A E I O U – A Quick Alphabet of Love)”
Germany / France
by Nicolette Krebitz
with Sophie Rois, Udo Kier, Milan Herms, Nicolas Bridet
World premiere
“Alcarràs”
Spain / Italy
by Carla Simón
with Jordi Pujol Dolcet, Anna Otin, Xènia Roset, Albert Bosch, Ainet Jounou, Josep Abad
World premiere
“Avec amour et acharnement (Both Sides of the Blade)”
France
by Claire Denis
with Juliette Binoche, Vincent Lindon, Grégoire Colin, Bulle Ogier
World premiere
“Rimini”
Austria / France / Germany
by Ulrich Seidl
with Michael Thomas, Hans-Michael Rehberg, Tessa Göttlicher, Inge Maux, Claudia Martini
World premiere
“Call Jane”
USA
by Phyllis Nagy
with Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Mara
International premiere
“Drii Winter (A Piece of Sky)”
Switzerland / Germany
by Michael Koch
with Michèle Brand, Simon Wisler
World premiere
“Everything Will Be OK”
France / Cambodia
by Rithy Panh
World premiere / documentary form
“La ligne (The Line)”
Switzerland / France / Belgium
by Ursula Meier
with Stéphanie Blanchoud, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, Elli Spagnolo
World premiere
“Leonora addio”
Italy
by Paolo Taviani
with Fabrizio Ferracane, Matteo Pittiruti, Dania Marino, Dora Becker
World premiere
“Les passagers de la nuit (The Passengers of the Night)”
France
by Mikhaël Hers
with Charlotte Gainsbourg, Quito Rayon-Richter, Noée Abita, Megan Northam, Thibault Vinçon, Emmanuelle Béart
World premiere
“Nana (Before, Now & Then)”
Indonesia
by Kamila Andini
with Happy Salma, Laura Basuki, Arswendy Bening Swara, Ibnu Jamil
World premiere
“Peter von Kant”
France
by François Ozon
with Denis Ménochet, Isabelle Adjani, Hanna Schygulla
World premiere / opening film
“Rabiye Kurnaz gegen George W. Bush (Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush)”
Germany / France
by Andreas Dresen
with Meltem Kaptan, Alexander Scheer
World premiere
“Robe of Gems”
Mexico / Argentina / USA
by Natalia López Gallardo
with Nailea Norvind, Antonia Olivares, Aida Roa
World premiere / debut film
“So-seol-ga-ui Yeong-hwa (The Novelist’s Film)”
South Korea
by Hong Sangsoo
with Lee Hyeyoung, Kim Minhee, Seo Younghwa
World premiere
“Un año, una noche (One Year, One Night)”
Spain / France
by Isaki Lacuesta
with Nahuel Pérez Biscayart, Noémie Merlant, Quim Gutiérrez
World premiere
“Un été comme ça (That Kind of Summer)”
Canada
by Denis Côté
with Larissa Corriveau, Aude Mathieu, Laure Giappiconi, Anne Ratte Polle, Samir Guesmi
World premiere
“Yin Ru Chen Yan (Return to Dust)”
People’s Republic of China
by Li Ruijun
with Wu Renlin, Hai Qing
World premiere
Encounters
“A Little Love Package”
Austria / Argentina
by Gastón Solnicki
with Angeliki Papoulia, Carmen Chaplin, Mario Bellatin
World premiere
“À vendredi, Robinson (See You Friday, Robinson)”
France / Switzerland / Iran / Lebanon
by Mitra Farahani
with Jean-Luc Godard, Ebrahim Golestan
World premiere / documentary form
“Axiom”
Germany
by Jöns Jönsson
with Moritz von Treuenfels, Ricarda Seifried, Thomas Schubert
World premiere
“Brat vo vsyom (Brother in Every Inch)”
Russian Federation
by Alexander Zolotukhin
with Sergey Zhuravlev, Nikolay Zhuravlev
World premiere
“Coma”
France
by Bertrand Bonello
with Julia Faure, Louise Labeque
World premiere
“Father’s Day”
Rwanda
by Kivu Ruhorahoza
with Mediatrice Kayitesi, Aline Amike, Yves Kijyana
World premiere
“Flux Gourmet”
United Kingdom / USA / Hungary
by Peter Strickland
with Asa Butterfield, Gwendoline Christie, Ariane Labed, Fatma Mohamed, Makis Papadimitriou, Richard Bremmer
World premiere
“I Poli ke i Poli (The City and the City)”
Greece
by Christos Passalis, Syllas Tzoumerkas
with Vassilis Kanakis, Alexandros Vardaxoglou, Angeliki Papoulia
World premiere
“Journal d’Amérique (American Journal)”
France
by Arnaud des Pallières
World premiere / documentary form
“Keiko, me wo sumasete (Small, Slow but Steady)”
Japan / France
by Shô Miyake
with Yukino Kishii, Tomokazu Miura, Masaki Miura
World premiere
“MUTZENBACHER”
Austria
by Ruth Beckermann
World premiere / documentary form
“Queens of the Qing Dynasty”
Canada
by Ashley McKenzie
with Sarah Walker, Ziyin Zheng
World premiere
“Sonne”
Austria
by Kurdwin Ayub
with Melina Benli, Law Wallner, Maya Wopienka
World premiere / Debut
“Unrueh (Unrest)”
Switzerland
by Cyril Schäublin
with Clara Gostynski, Alexei Evstratov
World premiere
“Zum Tod meiner Mutter (The Death of my Mother)”
Germany
by Jessica Krummacher
with Birte Schnöink, Elsie de Brauw, Johanna Orsini, Susanne Bredehöft, Gina Haller, Christian Löber
World premiere
Berlinale Special Gala films
“Against the Ice”
Iceland / Denmark
by Peter Flinth
with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Joe Cole, Heida Reed, Charles Dance
World premiere
“À propos de Joan (About Joan)”
France / Germany / Ireland
by Laurent Larivière
with Isabelle Huppert, Lars Eidinger, Swann Arlaud
World premiere
“Gangubai Kathiawadi”
India
by Sanjay Leela Bhansali
with Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn
World premiere
“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”
United Kingdom
by Sophie Hyde
with Daryl McCormack, Emma Thompson
European premiere
“Incroyable mais vrai (Incredible But True)”
France / Belgium
by Quentin Dupieux
with Alain Chabat, Léa Drucker, Benoît Magimel, Anaïs Demoustier
World premiere
“Der Passfälscher (The Forger)”
Germany / Luxembourg
by Maggie Peren
with Louis Hofmann, Jonathan Berlin, Luna Wedler
World premiere
“Occhiali neri (Dark Glasses)”
Italy / France
by Dario Argento
with Ilenia Pastorelli, Asia Argento, Andrea Zhang
World premiere
“The Outfit”
USA
by Graham Moore
with Mark Rylance, Zoey Deutch, Dylan O’Brien
World premiere / Debut
Berlinale Special Films
“1341 Framim Mehamatzlema Shel Micha Bar-Am (1341 Frames of Love and War)”
Israel / United Kingdom / USA
by Ran Tal
World premiere / documentary form
“Eine deutsche Partei (A German Party)”
Germany
by Simon Brückner
World premiere / documentary form
“Le chêne (Die Eiche – Mein Zuhause)”
France
by Laurent Charbonnier, Michel Seydoux
International premiere / documentary form
“Nest”
Denmark / Iceland
by Hlynur Pálmason
with Ída Mekkín Hlynsdóttir, Grímur Hlynsson, Þorgils Hlynsson
World premiere / short film
“Nothing Lasts Forever”
USA
by Jason Kohn
World premiere / documentary form
“Terminal norte (North Terminal)”
Argentina
by Lucrecia Martel
International premiere / documentary form / short film
“This Much I Know To Be True”
United Kingdom
by Andrew Dominik
with Nick Cave, Warren Ellis
World premiere / documentary form
