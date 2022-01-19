Berlin Film Festival Lineup Has New Films from Claire Denis, Hong Sang-soo, and More

Peter Strickland, Ulrich Seidl, and a handful of Sundance premieres also make their way to Berlin next month.

The 2022 Berlin Film Festival is forging ahead with its planned in-person lineup for the latest edition, running February 10–20. Today, the Berlinale revealed its full competition lineup, which includes new works from Claire Denis, Hong Sang-soo, Ulrich Seidl, Rithy Panh, and more. See the full list below.

As previously announced, the festival is kicking off with François Ozon’s “Peter von Kant,” starring French cinema legend Isabelle Adjani. Meanwhile, Claire Denis’ new film “Both Sides of the Blade” is her first film since 2018’s “High Life,” and stars Juliette Binoche (star of Denis’ “Let the Sunshine In”) and Vincent Lindon (star of Denis’ “Bastards”).

Prolific South Korean director Hong Sang-soo returns with “The Novelist’s Film” after winning the Silver Bear for Best Director in 2020 with “The Woman Who Ran.”

Overall, the competition lineup boasts 17 world premieres — plus Sundance premieres “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” and Phyllis Nagy’s “Call Jane,” starring Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver.

Notably returning to the festival in the Encounters lineup is “In Fabric” director Peter Strickland with “Flux Gourmet,” starring Asa Butterfield and Gwendoline Christie, as well as Bertrand Bonello with his latest film, “Coma.”

While the Berlinale’s European Film Market has moved online, Berlinale is sticking to an in-person event with limited capacity, mandatory vaccines, and no parties.

M. Night Shyamalan serves as president of this year’s competition jury.

Berlin International Competition Lineup

“A E I O U – Das schnelle Alphabet der Liebe (A E I O U – A Quick Alphabet of Love)”

Germany / France

by Nicolette Krebitz

with Sophie Rois, Udo Kier, Milan Herms, Nicolas Bridet

World premiere

“Alcarràs”

Spain / Italy

by Carla Simón

with Jordi Pujol Dolcet, Anna Otin, Xènia Roset, Albert Bosch, Ainet Jounou, Josep Abad

World premiere

“Avec amour et acharnement (Both Sides of the Blade)”

France

by Claire Denis

with Juliette Binoche, Vincent Lindon, Grégoire Colin, Bulle Ogier

World premiere

“Rimini”

Austria / France / Germany

by Ulrich Seidl

with Michael Thomas, Hans-Michael Rehberg, Tessa Göttlicher, Inge Maux, Claudia Martini

World premiere

“Call Jane”

USA

by Phyllis Nagy

with Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Mara

International premiere

“Drii Winter (A Piece of Sky)”

Switzerland / Germany

by Michael Koch

with Michèle Brand, Simon Wisler

World premiere

“Everything Will Be OK”

France / Cambodia

by Rithy Panh

World premiere / documentary form

“La ligne (The Line)”

Switzerland / France / Belgium

by Ursula Meier

with Stéphanie Blanchoud, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, Elli Spagnolo

World premiere

“Leonora addio”

Italy

by Paolo Taviani

with Fabrizio Ferracane, Matteo Pittiruti, Dania Marino, Dora Becker

World premiere

“Les passagers de la nuit (The Passengers of the Night)”

France

by Mikhaël Hers

with Charlotte Gainsbourg, Quito Rayon-Richter, Noée Abita, Megan Northam, Thibault Vinçon, Emmanuelle Béart

World premiere

“Nana (Before, Now & Then)”

Indonesia

by Kamila Andini

with Happy Salma, Laura Basuki, Arswendy Bening Swara, Ibnu Jamil

World premiere

“Peter von Kant”

France

by François Ozon

with Denis Ménochet, Isabelle Adjani, Hanna Schygulla

World premiere / opening film

“Rabiye Kurnaz gegen George W. Bush (Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush)”

Germany / France

by Andreas Dresen

with Meltem Kaptan, Alexander Scheer

World premiere

“Robe of Gems”

Mexico / Argentina / USA

by Natalia López Gallardo

with Nailea Norvind, Antonia Olivares, Aida Roa

World premiere / debut film

“So-seol-ga-ui Yeong-hwa (The Novelist’s Film)”

South Korea

by Hong Sangsoo

with Lee Hyeyoung, Kim Minhee, Seo Younghwa

World premiere

“Un año, una noche (One Year, One Night)”

Spain / France

by Isaki Lacuesta

with Nahuel Pérez Biscayart, Noémie Merlant, Quim Gutiérrez

World premiere

“Un été comme ça (That Kind of Summer)”

Canada

by Denis Côté

with Larissa Corriveau, Aude Mathieu, Laure Giappiconi, Anne Ratte Polle, Samir Guesmi

World premiere

“Yin Ru Chen Yan (Return to Dust)”

People’s Republic of China

by Li Ruijun

with Wu Renlin, Hai Qing

World premiere

Encounters

“A Little Love Package”

Austria / Argentina

by Gastón Solnicki

with Angeliki Papoulia, Carmen Chaplin, Mario Bellatin

World premiere

“À vendredi, Robinson (See You Friday, Robinson)”

France / Switzerland / Iran / Lebanon

by Mitra Farahani

with Jean-Luc Godard, Ebrahim Golestan

World premiere / documentary form

“Axiom”

Germany

by Jöns Jönsson

with Moritz von Treuenfels, Ricarda Seifried, Thomas Schubert

World premiere

“Brat vo vsyom (Brother in Every Inch)”

Russian Federation

by Alexander Zolotukhin

with Sergey Zhuravlev, Nikolay Zhuravlev

World premiere

“Coma”

France

by Bertrand Bonello

with Julia Faure, Louise Labeque

World premiere

“Father’s Day”

Rwanda

by Kivu Ruhorahoza

with Mediatrice Kayitesi, Aline Amike, Yves Kijyana

World premiere

“Flux Gourmet”

United Kingdom / USA / Hungary

by Peter Strickland

with Asa Butterfield, Gwendoline Christie, Ariane Labed, Fatma Mohamed, Makis Papadimitriou, Richard Bremmer

World premiere

“I Poli ke i Poli (The City and the City)”

Greece

by Christos Passalis, Syllas Tzoumerkas

with Vassilis Kanakis, Alexandros Vardaxoglou, Angeliki Papoulia

World premiere

“Journal d’Amérique (American Journal)”

France

by Arnaud des Pallières

World premiere / documentary form

“Keiko, me wo sumasete (Small, Slow but Steady)”

Japan / France

by Shô Miyake

with Yukino Kishii, Tomokazu Miura, Masaki Miura

World premiere

“MUTZENBACHER”

Austria

by Ruth Beckermann

World premiere / documentary form

“Queens of the Qing Dynasty”

Canada

by Ashley McKenzie

with Sarah Walker, Ziyin Zheng

World premiere

“Sonne”

Austria

by Kurdwin Ayub

with Melina Benli, Law Wallner, Maya Wopienka

World premiere / Debut

“Unrueh (Unrest)”

Switzerland

by Cyril Schäublin

with Clara Gostynski, Alexei Evstratov

World premiere

“Zum Tod meiner Mutter (The Death of my Mother)”

Germany

by Jessica Krummacher

with Birte Schnöink, Elsie de Brauw, Johanna Orsini, Susanne Bredehöft, Gina Haller, Christian Löber

World premiere

Berlinale Special Gala films

“Against the Ice”

Iceland / Denmark

by Peter Flinth

with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Joe Cole, Heida Reed, Charles Dance

World premiere

“À propos de Joan (About Joan)”

France / Germany / Ireland

by Laurent Larivière

with Isabelle Huppert, Lars Eidinger, Swann Arlaud

World premiere

“Gangubai Kathiawadi”

India

by Sanjay Leela Bhansali

with Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn

World premiere

“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

United Kingdom

by Sophie Hyde

with Daryl McCormack, Emma Thompson

European premiere

“Incroyable mais vrai (Incredible But True)”

France / Belgium

by Quentin Dupieux

with Alain Chabat, Léa Drucker, Benoît Magimel, Anaïs Demoustier

World premiere

“Der Passfälscher (The Forger)”

Germany / Luxembourg

by Maggie Peren

with Louis Hofmann, Jonathan Berlin, Luna Wedler

World premiere

“Occhiali neri (Dark Glasses)”

Italy / France

by Dario Argento

with Ilenia Pastorelli, Asia Argento, Andrea Zhang

World premiere

“The Outfit”

USA

by Graham Moore

with Mark Rylance, Zoey Deutch, Dylan O’Brien

World premiere / Debut

Berlinale Special Films

“1341 Framim Mehamatzlema Shel Micha Bar-Am (1341 Frames of Love and War)”

Israel / United Kingdom / USA

by Ran Tal

World premiere / documentary form

“Eine deutsche Partei (A German Party)”

Germany

by Simon Brückner

World premiere / documentary form

“Le chêne (Die Eiche – Mein Zuhause)”

France

by Laurent Charbonnier, Michel Seydoux

International premiere / documentary form

“Nest”

Denmark / Iceland

by Hlynur Pálmason

with Ída Mekkín Hlynsdóttir, Grímur Hlynsson, Þorgils Hlynsson

World premiere / short film

“Nothing Lasts Forever”

USA

by Jason Kohn

World premiere / documentary form

“Terminal norte (North Terminal)”

Argentina

by Lucrecia Martel

International premiere / documentary form / short film

“This Much I Know To Be True”

United Kingdom

by Andrew Dominik

with Nick Cave, Warren Ellis

World premiere / documentary form

