Bob Saget Remembered by ‘Full House’ Cast: ‘I Will Never Have Another Friend Like Him’

The beloved television actor died January 9 at age 65.

Tributes from the comedy world began pouring in on social media January 9, as news of Bob Saget’s sudden death at age 65 spread.

“I am broken. I am gutted,” Saget’s “Full House” co-star John Stamos tweeted. “I will never have another friend like him.”

Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, the twin sisters who shared the role of his daughter, Michelle, on “Full House,” released a statement: “Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences,” said Mary-Kate and Ashley.

Others in the television community also offered words of remembrance on social media. Saget was also known as the narrator of “How I Met Your Mother,” the older incarnation of Josh Radnor’s Ted. As part of a long thread, Radnor tweeted, “He was the kindest, loveliest, funniest, most supportive man. The easiest person to be around. A mensch among mensches.”

Known for “Full House,” its revival “Fuller House,” and as host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” Saget was on tour with his stand-up act, performing in Jacksonville the night before his death. He is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo, who he married in 2018, and his three children.

Warner Bros. television shared this statement with IndieWire: “Warner Bros. Television mourns the tragic loss of our dear friend Bob Saget. Bob was a father figure to many worldwide in his role as Danny Tanner on ‘Full House.’ Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues, and fans.”

I don’t know what to say 💔. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much. — Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) January 10, 2022

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave. — Dave Coulier (@DaveCoulier) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget was the older wiser ‘me’ for nine years on How I Met Your Mother. He was the kindest, loveliest, funniest, most supportive man. The easiest person to be around. A mensch among mensches. 1/7 — Josh Radnor (@JoshRadnor) January 10, 2022

Still in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget. pic.twitter.com/TDKT8JoULq — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget…

Just the funniest and nicest… — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) January 10, 2022

I know that people lose loved ones, good people, every day. No one gets a pass. But the loss of Bob Saget hits deep. If you didn’t know him, he was kind and dear and cared about people deeply. He was the definition of “a good egg”. Too soon he leaves. #RipBobSaget — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) January 10, 2022

Beautiful Bob Saget passed away today at 65. He had a big, big heart and a wonderfully warped comic mind. He gave the world a lot of joy and lived his life for goodness’ sake. :’^} pic.twitter.com/QVSITsfaVj — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget was so kind and when you spent time with him he made you laugh hard. He loved to be funny and he was hysterical. He was also there for everyone. A beautiful soul. pic.twitter.com/jQuv5cAkuT — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 10, 2022

