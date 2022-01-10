×
Bob Saget Remembered by ‘Full House’ Cast: ‘I Will Never Have Another Friend Like Him’

The beloved television actor died January 9 at age 65.

4 hours ago

Bob Saget inside for AOL Build Series Celebrity Candids - TUE, AOL Build Series, New York, NY April 23, 2019. Photo By: Steve Mack/Everett Collection

Bob Saget

Steve Mack/Everett Collection

Tributes from the comedy world began pouring in on social media January 9, as news of Bob Saget’s sudden death at age 65 spread.

“I am broken. I am gutted,” Saget’s “Full House” co-star John Stamos tweeted. “I will never have another friend like him.”

Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, the twin sisters who shared the role of his daughter, Michelle, on “Full House,” released a statement: “Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences,” said Mary-Kate and Ashley.

Others in the television community also offered words of remembrance on social media. Saget was also known as the narrator of “How I Met Your Mother,” the older incarnation of Josh Radnor’s Ted. As part of a long thread, Radnor tweeted, “He was the kindest, loveliest, funniest, most supportive man. The easiest person to be around. A mensch among mensches.”

Known for “Full House,” its revival “Fuller House,” and as host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” Saget was on tour with his stand-up act, performing in Jacksonville the night before his death. He is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo, who he married in 2018, and his three children.

Warner Bros. television shared this statement with IndieWire: “Warner Bros. Television mourns the tragic loss of our dear friend Bob Saget. Bob was a father figure to many worldwide in his role as Danny Tanner on ‘Full House.’ Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues, and fans.”

This Article is related to: Television


