Bong Joon Ho Sets Warner Bros. Sci-Fi Movie with Robert Pattinson

The yet-to-be-titled "Parasite" follow-up will be an adaptation of Edward Ashton's upcoming novel, "Mickey7," produced by Plan B.

Bong Joon Ho has found his next project two years after his 2020 Academy Awards sweep.

According to Deadline, the “Parasite” director is in talks to write, direct, and produce an untitled film adaptation of Edward Ashton’s upcoming novel “Mickey7” for Warner Bros. Bong also has his eye on Robert Pattinson to star. Plan B, Kate Street Picture Company, and Bong’s production company Offscreen are slated to produce.

“Mickey7” will be published in February via Macmillan imprint, St. Martin. Bong previously won Best Director and Best Picture at the 2020 Oscars for “Parasite.”

Last year, Bong was presented with the “Mickey7” manuscript, and according to sources, “became loosely attached to the project prior to the holiday break, met with some of the town’s most promising stars as every A-lister in their 30s was chasing the role.”

“The Batman” star Pattinson proved perfect for the lead: “It wasn’t long before Bong and execs were impressed with Pattinson following his meeting and felt he was perfect for the role with an offer going out right before the new year,” Deadline reported.

This upcoming feature marks Bong’s second deal with WarnerMedia, following the announcement of an HBO limited series based on “Parasite” with Bong executive producing with Adam McKay.

Here’s the synopsis of the book from Macmillan:

Mickey7 is an Expendable: a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Niflheim. Whenever there’s a mission that’s too dangerous — even suicidal — the crew turns to Mickey. After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact. After six deaths, Mickey7 understands the terms of his deal…and why it was the only colonial position unfilled when he took it. On a fairly routine scouting mission, Mickey7 goes missing and is presumed dead. By the time he returns to the colony base, surprisingly helped back by native life, Mickey7’s fate has been sealed. There’s a new clone, Mickey8, reporting for Expendable duties. The idea of duplicate Expendables is universally loathed, and if caught, they will likely be thrown into the recycler for protein. Mickey7 must keep his double a secret from the rest of the colony. Meanwhile, life on Niflheim is getting worse. The atmosphere is unsuitable for humans, food is in short supply, and terraforming is going poorly. The native species are growing curious about their new neighbors, and that curiosity has Commander Marshall very afraid. Ultimately, the survival of both lifeforms will come down to Mickey7.

