‘Book of Boba Fett’ Bar Fight Just Included Luke’s Friends, Famously Cut from ‘A New Hope’

Luke whined about picking up power converters from Tosche Station. "Boba Fett" just showed the Station and his friends from a deleted scene.

If you doubted the ability of Jon Favreau and the Lucasfilm Story Group to mine every last bit of “Star Wars” lore for Easter Eggs to populate their Disney+ series, doubt no further. Chapter 2 of “The Book of Boba Fett” just included a seamlessly integrated deep-dive into the deleted scenes of “A New Hope” for its worldbuilding of Tatooine: Luke Skywalker’s friends Camie and Fixer.

An early cut of the 1977 film toggles between the space battle that kicks things off, as Princess Leia’s ship is captured by the Empire, and Luke Skywalker on the surface of the desert planet below, watching the battle unfold through his futuristic binoculars. He’s accompanied by his friend Biggs, recently returned from the Imperial Academy and about to join the Rebellion, and Camie and Fixer, two hayseed Tatooiners more interested in each other than in the action in the sky above. Camie literally makes fun of Luke by calling him “Wormie.”

This is all cut from the finished version of “A New Hope.” George Lucas ultimately felt it was better to keep the point of view for these early stages of the film with the droids R2-D2 and C-3PO, as they make sense of the galactic tumult around them just the way the audience does. (Biggs’ reunion with Luke after they’ve both joined the Rebellion was kept in the final film.) But the deleted scene with Camie and Fixer, along with the “Wormie” remark, is available to watch on Disney+ in the Extras section of “A New Hope.”

Later on, in the final cut of the film, Luke whines to his uncle Owen that he wanted to “pick up some power converters” at Tosche Station, a local outpost, where presumably he’d also hang out for a bit with his friends.

In the second episode of “The Book of Boba Fett,” the ex-bounty hunter tracks a marauding swoop biker gang to Tosche Station, which has a cute if unfussy little desert outpost bar. The gang members harass two locals who are just there to have a good time: Camie and Fixer! Played by Mandy Kowalski and Skyler Bible, the dusty duo just try to keep their heads down but get drawn into the scuffle when Temuera Morrison’s Boba beats up the baddies and steals their swoop bikes for his own purposes. Fixer’s “It’s not right,” said under his breath when the gang first throw their weight around, is the kind of earnest farmboy talk we could hear Luke saying.

It seems not much has changed in the lives of Camie and Fixer. Since these events in Chapter Two occur after “Return of the Jedi,” it’s been four years since Luke left their midst. Camie did appear one other time in recent years, in Jason Fry’s powerful novelization of “The Last Jedi,” which opens with Luke having a vision of what his life might have been like had he never heeded the call to adventure and just stayed on Tatooine instead. In that vision of a life not lived, he ultimately married Camie.

New episodes of “The Book of Boba Fett” are released Wednesdays on Disney+.

