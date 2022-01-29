Bruce Dern Asked to Be in ‘Jackass Forever’

The fourth "Jackass" movie has plenty of celebrity cameos, but narrowly missed out on the chance to add an Oscar nominee.

From his Oscar-nominated turns in “Coming Home” and “Nebraska” to his frequent collaborations with Quentin Tarantino, Bruce Dern has accomplished a lot in his six decade Hollywood career. But one accomplishment has still evaded him: appearing in a “Jackass” movie. As it turns out, the legendary actor recently tried to rectify that, reaching out to Johnny Knoxville about a potential cameo in the upcoming “Jackass Forever.”

In an appearance on “The Howard Stern Show” this week, Knoxville told the shock jock that Dern’s representatives contacted him to express the “Nebraska” star’s interest in the “Jackass” franchise. While Knoxville says he would have loved to cast Dern, the timing was unfortunately not right, as “Jackass Forever” had already wrapped production at the time.

“Bruce Dern had contacted us — someone had contacted us [saying] ‘Bruce Dern wants to be in ‘Jackass.’ I — we would love Bruce Dern to be in ‘Jackass,’ but now we’re kind of done filming,” Knoxville said.

While Bruce Dern would be a worthy addition to just about any movie, “Jackass” fans don’t need to worry about a lack of cameos in the upcoming film. Johnny Knoxville and his crew have assembled a lineup of guest stars that feels incredibly on-brand, with Eric Andre, Shaquille O’Neal, Tony Hawk, and Machine Gun Kelly set to appear in the latest tribute to men injuring themselves. They are joined by longtime “Jackass” cast members Steve-O, Chris Pontius, and Jason “Wee Man” Acuña. Comedian Rachel Wolfson also joined the cast, making history as the first female member of “Jackass.”

And there may still be hope for Bruce Dern’s “Jackass” dreams. While Knoxville has previously been adamant that “Jackass Forever” would mark the end of the franchise, he recently signaled that he is open to making another film. “After one, we said we weren’t going to make another. After two, we said the same,” he said. “So I don’t know about a fifth. We may, we may not.” If the stuntman decides to make a fifth movie, expect Bruce Dern to be one of his first calls.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.