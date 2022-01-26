Adam Driver Lands Coveted César Award Best Actor Nomination for ‘Annette’

The Leos Carax musical scored 11 nominations at France's equivalent to the Oscars. Read the full list of nominees.

It’s officially the year of Adam Driver, but really, when is it not?

The “House of Gucci” scene stealer started 2022 with a coveted César Awards nomination for Best Actor for Leos Carax’s musical “Annette.” France’s equivalent to the Oscars, Driver’s nomination could indicate an Academy nod also soon coming his way.

“Annette,” which opened the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, earned 11 total nominations, including Director, Screenplay, Original Score, Sound, Cinematography, Editing, Costume Design, Set Design, and Visual Effects. Driver stars as standup performer Henry McHenry, who falls for opera singer Anne (Marion Cotillard) before their volatile relationship capsizes.

“‘Annette’ powers through its expressive rock opera conceit with a propulsive Adam Driver at its center,” IndieWire’s Eric Kohn wrote in his review of the film. “[Driver] sings through virtually every scene as if the world depended on it.”

Xavier Giannoli’s “Illusions Perdues” leads nominations for the 2022 César Awards, scoring 15 nods. Valérie Lemercier’s musical dramedy “Aline,” inspired by the life of Céline Dion, has 10 nominations, while Cédric Jiminez’s “Bac Nord (The Stronghold)” took seven, and Audrey Diwan’s Venice Golden Lion winner “Happening” sits at four, as well as Cannes Palme d’Or winner “Titane,” directed by Julia Ducournau.

Screenwriter-director Danièle Thompson is set to host the César Awards ceremony February 25 in Paris. Cate Blanchett will also be recognized with an honorary César.

See below for the full of nominations:

BEST FILM

“Lost Illusions”

“Annette”

“Aline”

“Bac Nord”

“Happening”

“La Fracture”

“Onoda, 10,000 Nuits Dans La Jungle”

BEST DIRECTOR

Valérie Lemercier, “Aline”

Leos Carax, “Annette”

Cédric Jiminez, “Bac Nord”

Audrey Diwan, “Happening”

Xavier Giannoli, “Lost Illusions”

Arthur Harari, Onoda, “10,000 Nuits Dans La Jungle”

Julia Ducournau, “Titane”

BEST ACTRESS

Leila Bekhti, “Les Intranquilles”

Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, “La Fracture”

Laure Calamay, “Une Femme Du Monde”

Virginie Efira, “Benedetta”

Vicky Krieps, “Serre Moi Fort”

Valérie Lemercier, “Aline”

Léa Seydoux, “France”

BEST ACTOR

Damien Bonnard, “Les Intraquilles”

Adam Driver, “Annette”

Gilles Lellouche, “Bac Nord”

Vincent Macaigne, “Médecin De Nuit”

Benoit Magimel, “De Son Vivant”

Pio Marmai, “La Fracture”

Pierre Niney, “Boîte Noire”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jeanne Balibar, “Lost Illusions”

Cécile de France, “Lost Illusions”

Aissatou Dialla Sagna, “La Fracture”

Adèle Exarchopoulos, “Mandibules”

Danielle Fichaud, “Aline”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Francois Civil, “Bac Nord”

Xavier Dolan, “Lost Illusions”

Vincent Lacoste, “Lost Illusions”

Karim Leklou, “Bac Nord”

Sylvain Marcel, “Aline”

BEST FEMALE NEWCOMER

Noée Abita, “Slalom”

Salomé Dewaels, “Lost Illusions”

Agathe Rousselle, “Titane”

Anamaria Vartolomei, “Happening”

Lucie Zhang, “Les Olympiades”

BEST MALE NEWCOMER

Sandor Funtek, “Supremes”

Sami Outalbali, “Une Histoire D’Amour Et De Désir”

Thimotée Robart, “Les Magnétiques”

Makita Samba, “Les Olympiades”

Benjamin Voisin, “Lost Illusions”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Valérie Lemercier, Brigitte Buc – “Aline”

Leos Carax, Ron Mael, Russell Mael – “Annette”

Yann Gozlan, Simon Moutaïrou, Nicolas Bouvet-Levrard – “Boïte Noire”

Catherine Corsini, Laurette Polmanss, Agnès Feuvre – “La Fracture”

Arthur Harari, Vincent Poymiro – “Onoda, 10,000 Nuits Dans La Jungle”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Yaël Langmann, Yvan Attal – “Les Choses Humaines”

Audrey Diwan, Marcia Romano – “Happening”

Xavier Giannoli, Jacques Fieschi – “Lost Illusions”

Céline Sciamma, Léa Mysius, Jacques Audiard – “Les Olympiades”

Mathieu Amalric – “Serre Moi Fort”

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Ron Male, Russell Mael – “Annette”

Guillaume Roussel – “Bac Nord”

Philippe Rombi – “Boïte Noire”

Rone – “Les Olympiades”

Warren Ellis, Nick Cave – “La Panthère Des Neiges”

BEST SOUND

Olivier Mauvezin, Arnaud Rolland, Edouard Morin, Daniel Sobrino – “Aline”

Erwan Kerzanet, Katia Boutin, Maxence Dussère, Paul Heymans, Thomas Gauder – “Annette”

Nicolas Provost, Nicolas Bouvet-Levrard, Marc Doisne – “Boïte Noire”

François Musy, Renaud Musy, Didier Lozahic – “Lost Illusions”

Mathieu Descamps, Pierre Bariaud, Samuel Aïchoun – “Les Magnétiques”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Caroline Champetier, “Annette”

Christophe Beaucarne, “Lost Illusions”

Paul Guilhaume, “Les Olympiades”

Tom Harari, “Onoda, 10,000 Nuits Dans La Jungle”

Ruben Impens, “Titane”

BEST EDITING

Nelly Quettier, “Annette”

Simon Jacquet, “Bac Nord”

Valentin Féron, “Boïte Noire”

Frédéric Baillehaiche, “La Fracture”

Cyril Nakache, “Lost Illusions”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Catherine Leterrier, “Aline”

Pascaline Chavanne, “Annette”

Madeleine Fontaine, “Délicieux”

Thierry Delettre, “Eiffel”

Pierre-Jean Laroque, “Lost Illusions”

BEST SET DESIGN

Emmanuelle Duplay, “Aline”

Florian Sanson, “Annette”

Bertrand Seitz, “Délicieux”

Stéphane Taillasson, “Eiffel”

Riton Dupire-Clémént, “Lost Illusions”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Sébastien Rame, “Aline”

Guillaume Pondard, “Annette”

Olivier Cauwet, “Eiffel”

Arnaud Fouquet/Julien Meesters, “Lost Illusions”

Martial Vallanchon, “Titane”

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

“Empty Places,” dir: Geoffroy De Crécy

“Folie Douce,” Folie Dure, dir: Marine Laclotte

“Le Monde En Soi,” dirs: Sandrine Stoïanov, Jean-Charles Finck

“Précieux,” dir: Paul Max

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

“America,” dir: Giacomo Abbruzzese

“Les Antilopes,” dir: Maxime Martinot

“La Fin Des Rois,” dir: Rémi Brachet

“Maalbeek,” dir: Ismaël Joffroy Chandoutis

BEST SHORT FILM

“L’Age Tendre,” dir: Julien Gaspar-Oliveri

“Le Départ,” dir: Saïd Hamich Benlarbi

“Des Gens Bien,” dir: Maxime Roy

“Les Mauvais Garçons,” dir: Elie Girard

“Soldat Noir,” dir: Jimmy Laporal-Trésor

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Même Les Souris Vont Au Paradis,” dirs: Denisa Grimmova, Jan Bubenicek

“Le Sommet Des Dieux,” dir: Patrick Imbert

“La Traverséé,” dir: Florence Miailhe

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“Animal,” dir: Cyril Dion

“Bigger Than Us,” dir: Flore Vasseur

“Debout Les Femmes,” dirs: Gilles Perret, François Ruffin

“Indes Galantes,” dir: Philippe Béziat

“La Panthère Des Neiges,” dirs: Marie Amiguet, Vincent Munier

BEST DEBUT FEATURE

“Gagarine,” dirs: Fanny Liatard, Jérémy Trouilh

“Les Magnétiques,” dir: Vincent Maël Cardona

“La Nuée,” dir: Just Philippot

“La Panthère Des Neiges,” dirs: Marie Amiguet, Vincent Munier

“Slalom,” dir: Charlène Favier

BEST FOREIGN FILM

“Compartment No. 6,” dir: Juho Kuosmanen

“Drive My Car,” dir: Ryusuke Hamaguchi

“First Cow,” dir: Kelly Reichardt

“The Worst Person In The World,” dir: Joachim Trier

“La Loi De Téhéran,” dir: Saeed Roustayi

“Parallel Mothers,” dir: Pedro Almodovar

“The Father,” dir: Florian Zeller

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.