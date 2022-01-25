Cinema Audio Society Sound Mixing Nominations Include ‘Dune,’ ‘No Time to Die, ‘West Side Story’

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" and 'The Power of the Dog" were also nominated for sound mixing.

“Dune,” “No Time to Die,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” ‘The Power of the Dog,” and “West Side Story” were nominated Tuesday for the 58th annual Cinema Audio Society Awards for live action sound mixing (to be held live-in person March 19 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown). All five are shortlisted for sound Oscar contention, which also includes “A Quiet Place Part II,” “Belfast,” “Last Night in Soho,” “The Matrix Resurrections,” and “Tick Tick Boom.”

In terms of an Oscar predictor for the category (which combines both sound editing and mixing), there is definite overlap between the MPSE and CAS with these five nominees. However, the frontrunning “Dune,” “A Quiet Place Part Two,” “The Matrix Resurrections” and “No Time to Die” dominated the MPSE competition.

The sonic power and complexity of Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” is going to be hard to beat. Its great achievement is creating a grounded reality that is both innovative and believable. So, rather than relying on over-hyped sounds, the teams conveyed an otherworldly palette that is hallucinatory yet gritty, from supernatural voices that rattle the mind to colossal sandworms that shake the sand dunes of Arrakis.

“No Time to Die” is the first Bond film to be mixed in Atmos, and director Cary Joji Fukunaga wanted sound editors Oliver Tarney and James Harrison to utilize the larger soundscape for Daniel Craig’s swan song. The Aston Martin DB5 opener in Matera is a great example.

Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix), the psychological western about toxic masculinity, explores a visceral soundscape around the natural world. The sound team emphasizes ordinary details for dramatic effect, such as the pounding hooves of a cattle drive, the stirring wind, the slap of a horse’s flank, and the hum of a stream.

For Steven Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story,” the sound mixing team went for a mix of live vocals captured during filming and studio-captured audio played back during shooting. For smaller, more intimate scenes, such as the wedding, featuring the song “One Hand, One Heart,” actors (including Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler) sang live. To achieve the correct voice volume for the scene blocking and camera location, the team used a combination of boom and wireless mics and wireless to capture audio.

Animation nominees went to Disney’s “Encanto” and “Raya and the Last Dragon,” Pixar’s “Luca,” Netflix/Sony’s “The Mitchells vs. the Machines,” and Universal/Illumination’s “Sing 2.”

Documentary nominees included “Becoming Cousteau,” “Summer of Soul,” “The Velvet Underground,” “Tina,” and “Val.”

Ridley Scott will receive the CAS Filmmaker Award, and re-recording sound mixer Paul Massey (“Bohemian Rhapsody” Oscar winner) will be honored with the CAS Life Achievement Award. Additionally, Five finalists are vying for the Student Recognition Award.

MOTION PICTURES – LIVE ACTION

“Dune”

Production Mixer: Mac Ruth CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Ron Bartlett CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Douglas Hemphill CAS

Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS

ADR Mixer: Tommy O’Connell

Foley Mixer: Don White

“No Time To Die”

Production Mixer: Simon Hayes CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Massey CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Mark Taylor

Scoring Mixer: Stephen Lipson

ADR Mixer: Mark Appleby

Foley Mixer: Adam Mendez CAS

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Production Mixer: Willie Burton CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Kevin O’Connell CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Tony Lamberti CAS

Scoring Mixer: Warren Brown

ADR Mixer: Howard London CAS

Foley Mixer: Randy K. Singer CAS

“The Power of the Dog”

Production Mixer: Richard Flynn

Re-Recording Mixer: Robert Mackenzie

Re-Recording Mixer: Tara Webb

Scoring Mixer: Graeme Stewart

Foley Mixer: Steve Burgess

“West Side Story”

Production Mixer: Tod Maitland CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Andy Nelson CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Gary Rydstrom CAS

Scoring Mixer: Shawn Murphy

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer: Frank Rinella

MOTION PICTURES – ANIMATED

“Encanto”

Original Dialogue Mixer: Paul McGrath CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: David E. Fluhr CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Gabriel Guy CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: David Boucher CAS

Scoring Mixer: Alvin Wee

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis

“Luca”

Original Dialogue Mixer: Vince Caro CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Christopher Scarabosio CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Tony Villaflor

Scoring Mixer: Greg Hayes

Foley Mixer: Jason Butler

Foley Mixer: Richard Duarte

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Original Dialogue Mixer: Paul McGrath CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: David E. Fluhr CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Gabriel Guy CAS

Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis

“Sing 2”

Original Dialogue Mixer: Edward Sutton

Re-Recording Mixer: Gary A. Rizzo CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Juan Peralta

Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS

ADR Mixer: Robert Edwards

Foley Mixer: Frank Rinella

“The Mitchells vs. The Machines”

Original Dialogue Mixer: Howard London CAS

Original Dialogue Mixer: Aaron Hasson

Re-Recording Mixer: Tony Lamberti CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Semanick CAS

Foley Mixer: Sanacore CAS

MOTION PICTURES – DOCUMENTARY

“Becoming Cousteau”

Re-Recording Mixer: Tony Volante CAS

“Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Hsu

Re-Recording Mixer: Roberto Fernandez CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Massey CAS

“The Velvet Underground”

Production Mixer: Juliana Henao Mesa

Re-Recording Mixer: Leslie Shatz

“Tina”

Production Mixer: Caleb A. Mose

Re-Recording Mixer: Lawrence Everson CAS

Scoring Mixer: Phil McGowan CAS

“Val”

Production Mixer: Michael Haldin

Re-Recording Mixer: John Bolen

Scoring Mixer: Garth Stevenson

ADR Mixer: Mitch Dorf

NON-THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURE OR LIMITED SERIES

“Hawkeye”: Ep. 3 Echoes

Production Mixer: Pud Cusack CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Thomas Myers CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre

Scoring Mixer: Casey Stone CAS

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer: Kevin Schultz

“Mare of Easttown”: Ep. 6 Sore Must Be The Storm

Production Mixer: Richard Bullock

Re-Recording Mixer: Joseph DeAngelis CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Carpenter

“The Underground Railroad”: Chapter 10: Mabel

Production Mixer: Joseph White Jr. CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Onnalee Blank CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Mathew Waters CAS

Scoring Mixer: Geoff Foster

Foley Mixer: Kari Vahakuopus

“WandaVision” Ep. 8 Previously On

Production Mixer: Christopher Giles CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre

Scoring Mixer: Casey Stone CAS

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer: Frank Rinella

“WandaVision”: Ep. 9 The Series Finale

Production Mixer: Christopher Giles CAS

Production Mixer: Michael Piotrowski CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre

Scoring Mixer: Casey Stone CAS

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer: Malcolm Fife

TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR

“Squid Game”: S1 Ep. 7 VIPS

Re-Recording Mixer: Park Hyeon-soo

Re-Recording Mixer: Serge Perron

ADR Mixer: Cameron Sloan

“Succession”: S3 Ep. 1 Secession

Production Mixer: Ken Ishii CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Andy Kris

Re-Recording Mixer: Nicholas Renbeck

Scoring Mixer: Tommy Vicari CAS

ADR Mixer: Mark DeSimone CAS

Foley Mixer: Micah Blaichman

“The Morning Show”: S2 Ep. 1 My Least Favorite Year

Production Mixer: William B. Kaplan CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Elmo Ponsdomenech CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Jason “Frenchie” Gaya

Scoring Mixer: Carter Burwell

ADR Mixer: Brian Smith

Foley Mixer: James Howe

“The White Lotus”: S1 Ep. 5 The Lotus Eaters

Production Mixer: Walter Anderson CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Christian Minkler CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Ryan Collins

ADR Mixer: Jeffrey Roy CAS

Foley Mixer: Randy Wilson

“Yellowstone”: S4 Ep. 1 Half the Money

Production Mixer: Andrejs Prokopenko

Re-Recording Mixer: Diego Gat CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Samuel Ejnes CAS

ADR Mixer: Michael Miller CAS

ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro CAS

TELEVISION SERIES 1/2 HOUR

“Cobra Kai”: S3 Ep. 10 December 19

Production Mixer: Michael Filosa CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Joseph DeAngelis CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Carpenter

Scoring Mixer: Phil McGowan CAS

ADR Mixer: Marilyn Morris

Foley Mixer: Michael S. Head

“Only Murders in the Building”: S1 Ep. 3 How Well Do You Know Your Neighbors?

Production Mixer: Joseph White Jr. CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Mathew Waters CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Lindsay Alvarez CAS

Scoring Mixer: Alan DeMoss

ADR Mixer: Stiv Schneider

Foley Mixer: Karina Rezhevska

“Ted Lasso”: S2 Ep. 5 Rainbow

Production Mixer: David Lascelles AMPS

Re-Recording Mixer: Ryan Kennedy

Re-Recording Mixer: Sean Byrne CAS

ADR Mixer: Brent Findley CAS MPSE

ADR Mixer: Jamison Rabbe

Foley Mixer: Arno Stephanian CAS MPSE

“The Book of Boba Fett”: S1 Ep. 1 Chapter 1 Stranger in a Strange Land

Production Mixer: Shawn Holden CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Bonnie Wild

Re-Recording Mixer: Scott R. Lewis

Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS

Foley Mixer: Richard Duarte

“What We Do In The Shadows”: S3 Ep. 4 The Casino

Production Mixer: Rob Beal

Re-Recording Mixer: Diego Gat CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Samuel Ejnes CAS

ADR Mixer: Mike Tehrani

Foley Mixer: Stacey Michaels CAS

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC – SERIES or SPECIALS

“Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry”

Production Mixer: Jae Kim

Re-Recording Mixer: Elmo Ponsdomenech CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Jason “Frenchie” Gaya

Scoring Mixer: Aron Forbes

ADR Mixer: Jeffrey Roy CAS

Foley Mixer: Shawn Kennelly

“Bo Burnham: Inside”

Production Mixer: Bo Burnhan

Re-Recording Mixer: Joel Dougherty

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive”: S3 Ep. 9 Man on Fire

Production Mixer: Doug Dreger

Re-Recording Mixer: Nick Fry

Re-Recording Mixer: Steve Speed

“McCartney 3,2,1” – Ep. 1

Production Mixer: Laura Cunningham

Re-Recording Mixer: Gary A. Rizzo CAS

“The Beatles Get Back”: Part 3

Production Mixer: Peter Sutton (dec.)

Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Hedges CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Brent Burge

Re-Recording Mixer: Alexis Feodoroff

Music Mixer: Sam Okell

Foley Mixer: Michael Donaldson

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT PRODUCTION

Schoeps: CMC 1 SO

Shure Incorporated: Axient Digital ADX5D Dual-Channel Wireless Receiver

Cedar Audio: Retouch 8

Lectrosonics: DBSM transmitter

PSC (Professional Sound Corp): PowerStar Smart Traveler

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT POST PRODUCTION

Dolby Laboratories: Dolby Atmos Renderer 3.7

Todd-AO: Absentia DX V3

Cargo Cult:Cargo Cult: Matchbox v1.3.0

Liquid Sonics: Cinematic rooms

Acon Digital: Extract Dialogue

