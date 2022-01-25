Cinema Audio Society Sound Mixing Nominations Include ‘Dune,’ ‘No Time to Die, ‘West Side Story’

“Dune,” “No Time to Die,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” ‘The Power of the Dog,” and “West Side Story” were nominated Tuesday for the 58th annual Cinema Audio Society Awards for live action sound mixing (to be held live-in person March 19 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown). All five are shortlisted for sound Oscar contention, which also includes “A Quiet Place Part II,” “Belfast,” “Last Night in Soho,” “The Matrix Resurrections,” and “Tick Tick Boom.”
In terms of an Oscar predictor for the category (which combines both sound editing and mixing), there is definite overlap between the MPSE and CAS with these five nominees. However, the frontrunning “Dune,” “A Quiet Place Part Two,” “The Matrix Resurrections” and “No Time to Die” dominated the MPSE competition.
The sonic power and complexity of Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” is going to be hard to beat. Its great achievement is creating a grounded reality that is both innovative and believable. So, rather than relying on over-hyped sounds, the teams conveyed an otherworldly palette that is hallucinatory yet gritty, from supernatural voices that rattle the mind to colossal sandworms that shake the sand dunes of Arrakis.
“No Time to Die” is the first Bond film to be mixed in Atmos, and director Cary Joji Fukunaga wanted sound editors Oliver Tarney and James Harrison to utilize the larger soundscape for Daniel Craig’s swan song. The Aston Martin DB5 opener in Matera is a great example.
Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix), the psychological western about toxic masculinity, explores a visceral soundscape around the natural world. The sound team emphasizes ordinary details for dramatic effect, such as the pounding hooves of a cattle drive, the stirring wind, the slap of a horse’s flank, and the hum of a stream.
Niko Tavernise
For Steven Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story,” the sound mixing team went for a mix of live vocals captured during filming and studio-captured audio played back during shooting. For smaller, more intimate scenes, such as the wedding, featuring the song “One Hand, One Heart,” actors (including Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler) sang live. To achieve the correct voice volume for the scene blocking and camera location, the team used a combination of boom and wireless mics and wireless to capture audio.
Animation nominees went to Disney’s “Encanto” and “Raya and the Last Dragon,” Pixar’s “Luca,” Netflix/Sony’s “The Mitchells vs. the Machines,” and Universal/Illumination’s “Sing 2.”
Documentary nominees included “Becoming Cousteau,” “Summer of Soul,” “The Velvet Underground,” “Tina,” and “Val.”
Ridley Scott will receive the CAS Filmmaker Award, and re-recording sound mixer Paul Massey (“Bohemian Rhapsody” Oscar winner) will be honored with the CAS Life Achievement Award. Additionally, Five finalists are vying for the Student Recognition Award.
MOTION PICTURES – LIVE ACTION
“Dune”
Production Mixer: Mac Ruth CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Ron Bartlett CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Douglas Hemphill CAS
Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS
ADR Mixer: Tommy O’Connell
Foley Mixer: Don White
“No Time To Die”
Production Mixer: Simon Hayes CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Massey CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Mark Taylor
Scoring Mixer: Stephen Lipson
ADR Mixer: Mark Appleby
Foley Mixer: Adam Mendez CAS
“Spider-Man: No Way Home”
Production Mixer: Willie Burton CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Kevin O’Connell CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Tony Lamberti CAS
Scoring Mixer: Warren Brown
ADR Mixer: Howard London CAS
Foley Mixer: Randy K. Singer CAS
“The Power of the Dog”
Production Mixer: Richard Flynn
Re-Recording Mixer: Robert Mackenzie
Re-Recording Mixer: Tara Webb
Scoring Mixer: Graeme Stewart
Foley Mixer: Steve Burgess
“West Side Story”
Production Mixer: Tod Maitland CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Andy Nelson CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Gary Rydstrom CAS
Scoring Mixer: Shawn Murphy
ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer: Frank Rinella
MOTION PICTURES – ANIMATED
“Encanto”
Original Dialogue Mixer: Paul McGrath CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: David E. Fluhr CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Gabriel Guy CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: David Boucher CAS
Scoring Mixer: Alvin Wee
ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis
“Luca”
Original Dialogue Mixer: Vince Caro CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Christopher Scarabosio CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Tony Villaflor
Scoring Mixer: Greg Hayes
Foley Mixer: Jason Butler
Foley Mixer: Richard Duarte
“Raya and the Last Dragon”
Original Dialogue Mixer: Paul McGrath CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: David E. Fluhr CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Gabriel Guy CAS
Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS
ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis
“Sing 2”
Original Dialogue Mixer: Edward Sutton
Re-Recording Mixer: Gary A. Rizzo CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Juan Peralta
Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS
ADR Mixer: Robert Edwards
Foley Mixer: Frank Rinella
“The Mitchells vs. The Machines”
Original Dialogue Mixer: Howard London CAS
Original Dialogue Mixer: Aaron Hasson
Re-Recording Mixer: Tony Lamberti CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Semanick CAS
Foley Mixer: Sanacore CAS
MOTION PICTURES – DOCUMENTARY
“Becoming Cousteau”
Re-Recording Mixer: Tony Volante CAS
“Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”
Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Hsu
Re-Recording Mixer: Roberto Fernandez CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Massey CAS
“The Velvet Underground”
Production Mixer: Juliana Henao Mesa
Re-Recording Mixer: Leslie Shatz
“Tina”
Production Mixer: Caleb A. Mose
Re-Recording Mixer: Lawrence Everson CAS
Scoring Mixer: Phil McGowan CAS
“Val”
Production Mixer: Michael Haldin
Re-Recording Mixer: John Bolen
Scoring Mixer: Garth Stevenson
ADR Mixer: Mitch Dorf
NON-THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURE OR LIMITED SERIES
“Hawkeye”: Ep. 3 Echoes
Production Mixer: Pud Cusack CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Thomas Myers CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre
Scoring Mixer: Casey Stone CAS
ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer: Kevin Schultz
“Mare of Easttown”: Ep. 6 Sore Must Be The Storm
Production Mixer: Richard Bullock
Re-Recording Mixer: Joseph DeAngelis CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Carpenter
“The Underground Railroad”: Chapter 10: Mabel
Production Mixer: Joseph White Jr. CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Onnalee Blank CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Mathew Waters CAS
Scoring Mixer: Geoff Foster
Foley Mixer: Kari Vahakuopus
“WandaVision” Ep. 8 Previously On
Production Mixer: Christopher Giles CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre
Scoring Mixer: Casey Stone CAS
ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer: Frank Rinella
“WandaVision”: Ep. 9 The Series Finale
Production Mixer: Christopher Giles CAS
Production Mixer: Michael Piotrowski CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre
Scoring Mixer: Casey Stone CAS
ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer: Malcolm Fife
TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR
“Squid Game”: S1 Ep. 7 VIPS
Re-Recording Mixer: Park Hyeon-soo
Re-Recording Mixer: Serge Perron
ADR Mixer: Cameron Sloan
“Succession”: S3 Ep. 1 Secession
Production Mixer: Ken Ishii CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Andy Kris
Re-Recording Mixer: Nicholas Renbeck
Scoring Mixer: Tommy Vicari CAS
ADR Mixer: Mark DeSimone CAS
Foley Mixer: Micah Blaichman
“The Morning Show”: S2 Ep. 1 My Least Favorite Year
Production Mixer: William B. Kaplan CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Elmo Ponsdomenech CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Jason “Frenchie” Gaya
Scoring Mixer: Carter Burwell
ADR Mixer: Brian Smith
Foley Mixer: James Howe
“The White Lotus”: S1 Ep. 5 The Lotus Eaters
Production Mixer: Walter Anderson CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Christian Minkler CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Ryan Collins
ADR Mixer: Jeffrey Roy CAS
Foley Mixer: Randy Wilson
“Yellowstone”: S4 Ep. 1 Half the Money
Production Mixer: Andrejs Prokopenko
Re-Recording Mixer: Diego Gat CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Samuel Ejnes CAS
ADR Mixer: Michael Miller CAS
ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro CAS
TELEVISION SERIES 1/2 HOUR
“Cobra Kai”: S3 Ep. 10 December 19
Production Mixer: Michael Filosa CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Joseph DeAngelis CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Carpenter
Scoring Mixer: Phil McGowan CAS
ADR Mixer: Marilyn Morris
Foley Mixer: Michael S. Head
“Only Murders in the Building”: S1 Ep. 3 How Well Do You Know Your Neighbors?
Production Mixer: Joseph White Jr. CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Mathew Waters CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Lindsay Alvarez CAS
Scoring Mixer: Alan DeMoss
ADR Mixer: Stiv Schneider
Foley Mixer: Karina Rezhevska
“Ted Lasso”: S2 Ep. 5 Rainbow
Production Mixer: David Lascelles AMPS
Re-Recording Mixer: Ryan Kennedy
Re-Recording Mixer: Sean Byrne CAS
ADR Mixer: Brent Findley CAS MPSE
ADR Mixer: Jamison Rabbe
Foley Mixer: Arno Stephanian CAS MPSE
“The Book of Boba Fett”: S1 Ep. 1 Chapter 1 Stranger in a Strange Land
Production Mixer: Shawn Holden CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Bonnie Wild
Re-Recording Mixer: Scott R. Lewis
Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS
Foley Mixer: Richard Duarte
“What We Do In The Shadows”: S3 Ep. 4 The Casino
Production Mixer: Rob Beal
Re-Recording Mixer: Diego Gat CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Samuel Ejnes CAS
ADR Mixer: Mike Tehrani
Foley Mixer: Stacey Michaels CAS
TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC – SERIES or SPECIALS
“Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry”
Production Mixer: Jae Kim
Re-Recording Mixer: Elmo Ponsdomenech CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Jason “Frenchie” Gaya
Scoring Mixer: Aron Forbes
ADR Mixer: Jeffrey Roy CAS
Foley Mixer: Shawn Kennelly
“Bo Burnham: Inside”
Production Mixer: Bo Burnhan
Re-Recording Mixer: Joel Dougherty
“Formula 1: Drive to Survive”: S3 Ep. 9 Man on Fire
Production Mixer: Doug Dreger
Re-Recording Mixer: Nick Fry
Re-Recording Mixer: Steve Speed
“McCartney 3,2,1” – Ep. 1
Production Mixer: Laura Cunningham
Re-Recording Mixer: Gary A. Rizzo CAS
“The Beatles Get Back”: Part 3
Production Mixer: Peter Sutton (dec.)
Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Hedges CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Brent Burge
Re-Recording Mixer: Alexis Feodoroff
Music Mixer: Sam Okell
Foley Mixer: Michael Donaldson
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT PRODUCTION
Schoeps: CMC 1 SO
Shure Incorporated: Axient Digital ADX5D Dual-Channel Wireless Receiver
Cedar Audio: Retouch 8
Lectrosonics: DBSM transmitter
PSC (Professional Sound Corp): PowerStar Smart Traveler
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT POST PRODUCTION
Dolby Laboratories: Dolby Atmos Renderer 3.7
Todd-AO: Absentia DX V3
Cargo Cult:Cargo Cult: Matchbox v1.3.0
Liquid Sonics: Cinematic rooms
Acon Digital: Extract Dialogue
