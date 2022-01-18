Netflix Will Launch ‘Cobra Kai’ Podcast from Martin Kove, aka Sensei Kreese

Martin Kov, aka Sensei John Kreese, announced the new podcast "Cobra Koves," premiering on January 20.

Martin Kove is staying one step ahead of the competition.

The “Cobra Kai” star is set to launch the podcast “Cobra Koves” with LiveOne-owned PodcastOne on January 20, as announced by Deadline. Kove originally starred in the “Karate Kid” films as bully John Kreese; in the Netflix spinoff series “Cobra Kai,” Kove’s character has since become a rival Sensei to lead stars Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

Kove will break down his character in the “Cobra Koves” podcast, alongside his children, fraternal twins Jesse and Rachel, as they recap the Netflix series, which premiered its fourth season in December 2021.

Per the podcast description, Kove will give an inside look at the original “Karate Kid” trilogy, plus share behind-the-scenes family details. “Cobra Koves” also promises a slew of guests including actors, athletes, musicians, and psychology experts to discuss the legacy of “Cobra Kai,” spirituality, mental health, and bullying.

As IndieWire’s review of “Cobra Kai” praised, the series accurately examines “bullying and violence and how these traumas manifest in each of the characters.”

Outside of the “Karate Kid” universe, Kove has starred in “Rambo: First Blood Part II” and Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, Rob Morgan and Himesh Patel. “Cobra Koves” is the latest podcast to stem from a Netflix project. Following the success of Adam McKay ‘s apocalyptic political parody film “ Don’t Look Up ,” the streaming platform premiered behind-the-scenes podcast “The Last Movie Ever Made,” featuring interviews with the A-list ensemble cast including

Other popular podcasts include “You Can’t Make This Up,” which delves into the streamer’s true-crime slate, and “Okay, Now Listen,” a podcast part of the company’s Strong Black Lead brand.

Podcasts are an excellent way for fans to connect with our stories and talent,” Jonathan Bing, Netflix told the Los Angeles Times . “Our marketing team plans to make more of them.” The Los Gatos-based media company noted in May 2021 that expanding into the audio space was a natural next step. “

