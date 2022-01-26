Directors Guild of America 2022 Nominees: ‘Succession,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ and More

HBO leads the nominations for the 74th Annual DGA Awards, which will take place March 12.

Waystar Royco has prevailed!

The Directors Guild of America announced the nominees for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Television, Commercials, and Documentary for 2021, with HBO’s “Succession” sweeping the Television Dramatic Series category.

Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso,” HBO Max’s “Hacks,” and “The White Lotus” all received nods for TV Comedy Series. Barry Jenkins’ critically acclaimed Amazon Prime Video limited series “The Underground Railroad” is in competition with “Mare of Easttown” and Hulu’s twice-nominated “Dopesick” for the Movies for Television and Limited Series category.

Last year, “Homeland” and “The Flight Attendant” won for Drama Series and Comedy Series, respectively, and “The Queen’s Gambit” secured the award for Limited Series and TV movie.

The DGA Awards are voted on by over 18,000 members of the guild. The 2022 nominees include TV series broadcast between March 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021. Voting for the awards occurred between December 15, 2021, and January 21, 2022.

The 74th Annual DGA Awards will take place Saturday, March 12.

See below for the full list of DGA Awards TV nominees.

Drama Series

Kevin Bray, “Succession” – “Retired Janitors of Idaho” (HBO)

Mark Mylod, “Succession” – “All the Bells Say” (HBO)

Andrij Parekh, “Succession” – “What It Takes” (HBO)

Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman, “Succession” – “Lion in the Meadow” (HBO)

Lorene Scafaria, “Succession” – “Too Much Birthday” (HBO)

Comedy Series

Lucia Aniello, “Hacks” – “There Is No Line” (HBO Max)

MJ Delaney, “Ted Lasso” – “No Weddings and a Funeral” (Apple TV+)

Erica Dunton, “Ted Lasso” – “Rainbow” (Apple TV+)

Sam Jones, “Ted Lasso” – “Beard After Hours” (Apple TV+)

Mike White, “The White Lotus” – “Mysterious Monkeys” (HBO)

Movies for Television and Limited Series

Barry Jenkins, “The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)

Barry Levinson, “Dopesick” – “First Bottle” (Hulu)

Hiro Murai, “Station Eleven” – “Wheel of Fire” (HBO Max)

Danny Strong, “Dopesick” – “The People vs. Purdue Pharma” (Hulu)

Craig Zobel, “Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

Variety Talk/News/Sports (Regularly Scheduled Programming)

Paul G. Casey, “Real Time With Bill Maher,” “Episode 1935: Fareed Zakaria, Chris Christie, Eric Adams” (HBO)

Jim Hoskinson, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Episode 1105” (CBS)

Don Roy King, “Saturday Night Live,” ” Keegan-Michael Key; Olivia Rodrigo” (NBC)

David Paul Meyer, “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” “Episode 26112” (Comedy Central)

Paul Pennolino & Christopher Werner, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” “Episode 830 – Season Finale” (HBO)

Variety Talk/News/Sports (Specials)

Ian Berger, “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse – Into the Magaverse” (Comedy Central)

Bo Burnham, “Bo Burnham: Inside” (Netflix)

Paul Dugdale, “Adele: One Night Only” (CBS)

Stan Lathan, “Dave Chappelle: The Closer” (Netflix)

Glenn P. Weiss, The 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors (CBS)

Reality Programs

Joseph Guidry, “Full Bloom,” “Final Floral Face Off” (HBO Max)

Patrick McManus, “American Ninja Warrior,” “1304: Qualifiers 4” (NBC)

Ramy Romany, “Making the Cut,” “Brand Statement” (Amazon)

Ben Simms, “Running Wild with Bear Grylls,” “Gina Carano In The Dolomites” (National Geographic Channel)

Adam Vetri, “Getaway Driver,” “Electric Shock” (Discovery Channel)

Children’s Programs

James Bobin, “The Mysterious Benedict Society,” “A Bunch of Smart Orphans” (Disney+)

Michael Lembeck, “The J Team” (Paramount+)

Phil Lewis, “Head of the Class,” “Three More Years” (HBO Max)

Smriti Mundhra, “Through Our Eyes,” “Shelter” (HBO Max)

Jeff Wadlow, “Are You Afraid of the Dark?,” “The Tale of the Darkhouse” (Nickelodeon)

Commercials

Steve Ayson

(MJZ)

Kathryn Bigelow

(SMUGGLER)

Ian Pons Jewell

(RESET)

Henry-Alex Rubin

(SMUGGLER)

Bradford Young

(Serial Pictures x Somesuch)

Documentary

Jessica Kingdon, “Ascension” (Paramount+)

Stanley Nelson, “Attica” (Showtime)

Raoul Peck, “Exterminate All the Brutes” (HBO)

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” (Searchlight Pictures)

Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi & Jimmy Chin, “The Rescue” (National Geographic)

