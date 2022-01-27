Directors Guild of America Nominates ‘Dune,’ ‘Power of the Dog,’ ‘Licorice Pizza,’ and More

"Pig" and "Licorice Pizza" also scored nominations in the First-Time Feature Film Director Category.

The 74th annual Directors Guild of America Awards officially announced its nominees on January 27.

Film veterans Steven Spielberg, Jane Campion, and Paul Thomas Anderson were recognized, as well as first-time feature filmmakers Maggie Gyllenhaal, Michael Sarnoski, and Emma Seligman.

“The power of film, in all its many facets, shines through in the work of these exceptional directors representing the highest standards of filmmaking, artistic achievement and innovative storytelling,” Directors Guild of America President Lesli Linka Glatter said. “Being nominated by one’s peers – who understand on the deepest level what it takes to bring one’s vision to life – makes this award so very special, and we congratulate all of our nominees for their truly outstanding work.”

The 74th Annual DGA Awards will take place on Saturday, March 12.

This past year, the DGAs reinstated a requirement that for feature films to be eligible for DGA Awards’ marquee Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film Award must first have an exclusive seven-day theatrical run before hitting any other platform if they are released after June 15, 2021.

Under the 2022 requirements, the eligibility period runs from March 1-December 31, 2021, similar to the 2022 Oscars. The guild said that for theatrical feature films released March 1-June 14, 2021, the limited exception will still apply.

“After over a year of darkness, theater marquees lighting up across our nation have been a welcome sight for our healing communities,” former DGA president Thomas Schlamme said after news of the board vote was released. “We celebrate the return of the important role that theatrical cinema plays in bringing together audiences as they collectively experience films as the filmmakers intended them to be viewed.”

See below for the full list of film nominees, and click here for the TV nominations.

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film for 2021

Paul Thomas Anderson

Licorice Pizza

(Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/United Artists Releasing)

Mr. Anderson’s Directorial Team:



Unit Production Manager: Sue McNamara

First Assistant Director: Adam Somner

Second Assistant Director: Trevor Tavares

Second Second Assistant Directors: Kasia Trojak, Bob Riley, David Marnell

Kenneth Branagh

Belfast

(Focus Features)

Jane Campion

The Power of the Dog

(Netflix)

Steven Spielberg

West Side Story

(20th Century Studios)

Mr. Spielberg’s Directorial Team:



Unit Production Managers: Carla Raij, Daniel Lupi

First Assistant Director: Adam Somner

Second Assistant Director: Jeremy Marks

Assistant Unit Production Manager: Robert T. Striem

Second Second Assistant Director: Josh Muzaffer

Additional Second Assistant Director: Billy Brennan

Location Managers: Robert T. Striem, Katherine Delaney

Denis Villeneuve



Dune



(Warner Bros. Pictures)

Mr. Villeneuve’s Directorial Team:



Unit Production Managers: Joe Caracciolo, Jr., James Grant First Assistant Director: Chris Carreras Second Assistant Director: Tom Rye



Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director for 2021

Maggie Gyllenhaal



The Lost Daughter



(Netflix)

Rebecca Hall



Passing



(Netflix)

Tatiana Huezo



Prayers for the Stolen



(Netflix)

Lin-Manuel Miranda



Tick, Tick… Boom!



(Netflix)

Mr. Miranda’s Directorial Team:



Unit Production Manager: Deb Dyer

First Assistant Director: Mariela Comitini

Second Assistant Directors: Josh A. Muzaffer, Luca Waldman

Second Second Assistant Directors: Melissa Morphet, Lincoln Major

Additional Second Assistant Director: Zach Citarella

Location Manager: Ryan Smith

Michael Sarnoski



Pig



(NEON)

Emma Seligman



Shiva Baby



(Utopia)

