Peter Dinklage Knows ‘Game of Thrones’ ‘Offended a Lot’ of Viewers: ‘Impossible’ to Ignore Backlash

You can't make everyone happy, especially when you're a regular on HBO's "Game of Thrones."

You can’t make everybody happy, and you especially can’t make everybody happy when you’re a cast member on HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” faced with the online whims of vocal fans every week. While the series adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s fantasy saga ended in 2019 (with another one on the way), debates about everything from the finale and even specific plot points continue to thrive. That means Peter Dinklage, who played Tyrion Lannister in the original show, is still talking about the show while doing press rounds to support his new film, “Cyrano.”

Dinklage recently opened up about the role to The Sunday Times (via Variety), admitting that he misses playing Tyrion but that the backlash to the series’ plot progressions (which exceeded even the original books’) was difficult to ignore — both for him as an actor and the series as a whole.

“I do miss Tyrion,” Dinklage said. “He was just lovely, funny and the writers were smart to not only give him the joke that ends up on a T-shirt, but also have him be more than that — in a world prejudiced against him. Every season we’d get all 10 scripts at the start, like a novel. I’d go through them ravenously. Not to find out if my character died, but just to enjoy it. It was really such a joy.”

Related 'The Righteous Gemstones' Review: Season 2 Blesses Us with Faithful Comedy on a Grand Stage

18 HBO and HBO Max Original Series to Be Excited About in 2022 Related Emmy Predictions: Best Actress in a Limited Series -- More Than a Two-Horse Race

New Movies: Release Calendar for January 7, Plus Where to Watch the Latest Films

Dinklage also admitted that while online chatter about the series took its toll, it was all part of telling a compelling story for as long as “Game of Thrones” did. (The show ultimately enjoyed a seven-season run.)

“You try [to avoid the chatter], but that was impossible,” Dinklage said. “You’re reminded of it on a daily basis by the fans. They had deep knowledge, but if somebody loves something they have their version of it in their head, so we got criticism early. Then, when we were leaving, they criticized again because they didn’t want us to go. Some got angry. But if you appeal to everyone you’re doing something wrong. And we offended a lot of people.”

In another recent sit-down with The New York Times, Dinklage defended the controversial May 2019 finale that ticked off many devoted “GOT” fans.

“They wanted the pretty white people to ride off into the sunset together,” he said regarding any fan fracas over the finale, in which Bran Stark becomes King of Westeros (a turn that came directly from Martin himself).

Dinklage continued, “By the way, it’s fiction. There’s dragons in it. Move on,” adding after a laugh, “No, but the show subverts what you think, and that’s what I love about it. Yeah, it was called ‘Game of Thrones,’ but at the end, the whole dialogue when people would approach me on the street was, ‘Who’s going to be on the throne?’ I don’t know why that was their takeaway because the show really was more than that.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.