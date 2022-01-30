‘Halo’ Trailer: TV Adaptation of Iconic Video Game Offers First Glimpse at the Covenant

The long-awaited show, based on the blockbuster game, premieres on March 24.

It’s a good time for film/TV fans who also love video games. The long-gestating “Uncharted” movie hits theaters next month, and in March, one of the biggest video games of all time is set to hit the small screen. Hollywood has been trying to adapt “Halo,” the blockbuster science fiction video game, for years. After many false starts, Paramount+ is gearing up to release a new TV series based on the game. The ambitious series was originally developed for Showtime, but will now reach fans via Paramount’s flagship streaming service. Today, Paramount+ has released a trailer for the new show, giving fans their best look yet at the live-action Master Chief and the show’s attempt to recreate the world of the video game.

According to an official synopsis, the series follows “an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, HALO the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future.” The show stars Pablo Schreiber as the iconic Master Chief, and Jen Taylor reprises her role as Cortana from the video game series. “Halo” also stars Bokeem Woodbine (Soren-066), Shabana Azmi (Admiral Margaret Parangosky), Natasha Culzac (Riz-028), Olive Gray (Miranda Keyes), Yerin Ha (Kwan Ha Boo), Bentley Kalu (Vannak-134), Kate Kennedy (Kai-125), Charlie Murphy (Makee) and Danny Sapani (Captain Jacob Keyes). The series was developed by Kyle Killen and Steven Kane. The first two episodes were directed by Otto Bathurst, best known from his other TV work on “Black Mirror” and “Peaky Blinders.”

The premiere of the series marks the culmination of a decades-long effort to adapt the massive video game property into a movie or television series. Various iterations have been developed since the 2001 release of the original “Halo” game, with filmmakers ranging from Peter Jackson to Alex Garland to Neill Blomkamp to Steven Spielberg being involved at one point or another. After years of adaptations stopping and starting, the series is finally completed and will be available to stream next month.

“Halo” is set to premiere on Paramount+ on March 24. Watch the full trailer below.

