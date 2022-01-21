IndieWire and Canada Goose Will Celebrate Sundance First-Time Filmmakers at Virtual Event

Presented by IndieWire and Canada Goose, this year's virtual event will honor filmmakers screening their first films at the festival.

For the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, IndieWire is again partnering with Canada Goose, this year to celebrate emerging filmmakers showing their first films at this year’s fest, including a private virtual version of our annual sit-down dinner honoring filmmakers. While this year’s mixer will look a little bit different than years past, the Zoom-based event promises to bring together some of indie film’s best and brightest, albeit through virtual means. (Last year, IndieWire and Canada Goose partnered to virtually celebrate Sundance 2021’s female filmmakers.)

Talent in attendance will include Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne (“Am I OK?”), Hanna Bergholm (“Hatching”), Adamma Ebo (“Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul”), Violet Columbus and Ben Klein (“The Exiles”), Saul Williams and Anisia Uzeymar (“Neptune Frost”), Nikyatu Jusu (“Nanny”), John Patton Ford (“Emily the Criminal”), and Eugene Yi and Julia Ha (“Free Chol Soo Lee”).

These are just some of the rising filmmakers who are premiering their first features and shorts at Sundance this year. When the Sundance lineup was announced, the festival’s director of programming Kim Yutani said she relished discovering 38 first-time filmmakers and “pushing the boundaries and changing the appetite of the market… bringing the margin closer to the mainstream.”

The private event will take place on Monday, January 24 at 4 p.m. PT. Find out more about what took place at the event on Tuesday, January 25, when IndieWire will post a recap of the event.

