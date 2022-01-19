IndieWire Studio at Sundance Returns for 2022 Virtual Edition, January 21-30

Presented by Adobe, the studio will be home to video interviews featuring the likes of Elizabeth Banks, Sterling K. Brown, Regina Hall, Dakota Johnson, and Amy Poehler.

IndieWire is proud to announce the return of the IndieWire Studio, presented by Adobe, at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Just like this year’s festival, the IndieWire Studio is again going virtual to present video interviews with the top directors, actors, and artists behind the buzziest films screening at this year’s 10-day event.

IndieWire and Adobe are teaming up to share stories from emerging and experienced filmmakers in the festival on the importance of diversity in filmmaking, staying creative and innovative through adversity, and advice for the next generation.

“We’re thrilled to have Adobe return as our partner in our IndieWire Studio at Sundance,” said IndieWire’s Publisher James Israel. “With IndieWire’s long-time mission to discover and celebrate new films and talent, we couldn’t have asked for a better collaborator.”

The IndieWire Studio at Sundance, presented by Adobe, will feature interviews with Elizabeth Banks, Phyllis Nagy, and Sigourney Weaver (“Call Jane”); Ramin Bahrani (“2nd Chance”); Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown (“Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul”); Bill Nighy (“Living”); Amy Poehler (“Lucy and Desi”); Aaron Paul and Riley Stearns (“Dual”); Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan (“Fresh”); Thandiwe Newton (“God’s Country”); Lena Dunham, Jon Bernthal, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Taylour Paige (“Sharp Stick”); Aubrey Plaza (“Emily the Criminal”); and many more.

Videos from the 2022 IndieWire Studio at Sundance will debut daily on IndieWire’s website throughout the festival, running January 21 to January 30, and be published across IndieWire’s social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Presenting sponsor Adobe — with a mission to enable creativity for all — is committed to supporting, elevating and amplifying underrepresented creators, so the world can see, learn and benefit from diverse perspectives. Learn more at Adobe.com Diverse Voices. The upcoming 2022 festival marks the fifth consecutive year IndieWire and Adobe have joined forces for the IndieWire Studio at Sundance.

