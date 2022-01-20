‘Scream’ Cast Didn’t Know Who Killer Was: ‘We All Had Different Scripts’

Who was really behind the mask? According to Jack Quaid, the cast all had different scripts to keep the murder mystery truly alive on set.

Even the “Scream” cast was playing a game of whodunnit behind the scenes.

Star Jack Quaid revealed to People that even the actors didn’t know who the real Ghostface killer was in the fifth installment of the hit meta-horror franchise, which premiered in theaters on January 14.

“I never knew at any given time. We figured it out eventually but in the beginning, we all had different scripts,” Quaid recalled. “In some, certain characters died. In others, they didn’t; this person was the killer in this script; in others, they weren’t. So we all had our theories. We were getting to know each other but were also like, ‘You’re a bit suspicious…'”

Co-directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett also encouraged the cast to deliver certain lines in a variety of ways.

“They made sure to get as many options as possible,” Quaid explained. “Like, ‘Do one line a little bit more nefarious, do one line a little more goody two shoes.’ That’s the way I like to work anyway. I like to throw as much onto the screen as possible so that later the editor can pick the best take. Because sometimes you lock yourself into one way of doing it and it works on the day, you think, and then you watch it later and you’re like, ‘Oh it didn’t work. I wish I did something else there!’ So I got along well with the directors.”

In fact, the entire “Scream” set was a “love fest,” according to Quaid. “The Boys” lead gushed over working with the “intimidating” original “Scream” trio: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette.

“They are the nicest people I’ve ever worked with. They didn’t need to welcome us the way they did,” Quaid said. “Courteney and Neve invited us out to dinner, and David, he’s a certified Bob Ross painting instructor, so he taught us how to paint. They were the coolest.”

As for what it was like jumping in on an iconic franchise, Quaid added that the “‘Scream’ movies inherently are fun,” so the best advice the “Scream” O.G.s could give was to enjoy the “rollercoaster ride.” “They wanted to make sure that we were having a good time no matter what,” Quaid summed up. “And we did.”

