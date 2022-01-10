‘Jackass Forever’ New Trailer: Johnny Knoxville Delivers ‘the Gnarliest Sh*t Ever’

The fourth "Jackass" film will bring mayhem and bone-smacking pranks to theaters February 4.

Like it or not, “Jackass” is back. The long-awaited fourth installment of the bone-crunching stunt movie series, “Jackass Forever” reunites Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Danger Ehren, Preston Lacy, and Wee Man for another go-round of mayhem and hijinks. The movie, directed by Jeff Tremaine, is set to hit theaters from Paramount Pictures February 4. Watch the latest and final trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis, as if any “Jackass” fan really needed it: “Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. Johnny and the team push the envelope even further in ‘Jackass Forever.'”

“Jackass Forever” marks the first entry in the MTV-launched franchise in over a decade, since 2010’s “Jackass 3D.” Filming started in March 2020, of all times, and had to shut down for a week due to concerns about COVID-19. But this is probably also the only recent movie to experience more delays from hospitalizations for broken bones than a deadly pandemic. A mere two days into filming, both Knoxville and Steve-O were sent to the hospital for on-set injuries. Two days into test filming, meanwhile, professional skateboarder Aaron “Jaws” Homoki broke his wrist. Production resumed in earnest in September 2020, before wrapping in December 2020.

Related Paramount Fires Back at Bam Margera's 'Baseless' Lawsuit and 'Outright Lies' Over 'Jackass 4'

PETA Calling for Criminal Probe Over Alleged 'Jackass Forever' Animal Cruelty Related 2021 Emmy Predictions: Who Will Win at the Primetime Emmy Awards?

Recommendation Machine: 'The Other Two' Finds Comedy Truth Inside Its Hollywood Mayhem

The film has, no shocker, not been without controversy. Back in October, attorneys for Paramount Pictures, MTV, and “Jackass” creators Johnny Knoxville, Jeff Tremaine, and Spike Jonze (all producers here) clapped back at a lawsuit filed by former “Jackass” cast member Bam Margera. Filed at the beginning of August 2020, Margera’s lawsuit claims he was subjected to “psychological torture” when he was forced to sign a wellness agreement to star in “Jackass Forever.” Margera was then fired from the production for breaking the wellness agreement, which mandated all cast members remain sober through filming.

“Paramount’s inhumane treatment of Margera cannot be countenanced,” Margera’s lawsuit states. “Margera was made to endure psychological torture in the form of a sham Wellness Agreement, and then ultimately terminated for his protected class status due to his medical condition, and his complaints about Defendants’ discriminatory conduct towards him.”

“Margera’s lawsuit is baseless,” the attorneys said at the time in a statement. “His claims seeking to enjoin ‘Jackass Forever’ improperly target Defendants’ protected speech and are precluded as a matter of law. This Court should strike them.”

In any case, the on-camera hijinks on the film should speak for themselves.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.