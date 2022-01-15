Jared Leto Wants to Make a ‘House of Gucci’ Prequel with Al Pacino

The actor revealed his vision for a prequel film titled "Just the Two of Us."

Jared Leto has attracted plenty of attention for his role as Paolo Gucci in Ridley Scott’s star-studded “House of Gucci.” The Oscar-winning actor transformed himself under layers of makeup to play the black sheep of the legendary fashion family. The performance has generated quite a bit of Best Supporting Actor buzz for Leto, who previously won for 2013’s “Dallas Buyers Club.” And if Leto gets his way, he might not be done with his “Gucci” character just yet.

Appearing for an interview on “The Jess Cagle Show” on SiriusXM, Leto heaped praise on his co-star Al Pacino, whom he called “one of the world’s greatest actors.” Pacino plays Aldo Gucci, Paolo’s embattled father, and the strained father-son relationship is one of the film’s key storylines. Leto thinks there is even more to that relationship — and wants to explore it in a prequel film with Pacino. He even has a title in mind.

“I’d love to do a prequel to ‘House of Gucci,'” Leto told Cagle. “‘Just the Two of Us,’ we could call it.”

While Leto was thrilled to work with Pacino, he says the “Scarface” star did not recognize him when he first appeared on set in his Paolo Gucci makeup. “On the first day of set, he didn’t know it was me, and I came up to him and said, you know, ‘hello.’ And he just kind of brushed me off. He thought I was just an Italian weirdo that was trying to talk to him or get his autograph or something,” Leto recalled. “I come up to him two or three times and someone finally whispered, ‘That’s Paolo, that’s Jared under there.’ And he was like, ‘My son, my son,’ and he fell to the floor. He was just astounded.”

Even after everything he has accomplished in his acting career, Leto was still humbled by the exchange with Pacino, calling it “a beautiful gift.” The praise from the acting legend boosted his confidence, giving him faith that “if Al can believe in this guy, we all can.”

Leto will next be seen as the titular character in “Morbius” this April.

