Jason Momoa Joins Cast of ‘Fast and Furious 10’ in Mysterious Role

The Rock is out, Aquaman is in.

Dwayne Johnson recently said there was “no chance” he’d ever return to the “Fast and Furious” series, but Vin Diesel and company wasted no time in finding some star power to replace him. The franchise announced on Twitter that “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa is set to join the cast of the upcoming tenth film. While his character has yet to be confirmed, rumors have swirled that Momoa is playing a new villain.

“The Fast Fam keeps getting bigger. Welcome, Jason Momoa,” the Fast Saga tweeted. Momoa is the latest star to join the long-running action franchise, as the likes of Johnson, Jason Statham, John Cena, and even Helen Mirren have appeared in “Fast & Furious” movies in recent years. The films have demonstrated some serious box office longevity, with 2021’s “F9” grossed over $726 million worldwide. Two decades into its box office reign, the franchise’s future beyond this tenth film remains uncertain.

After a 2021 that saw him play Duncan Idaho in “Dune” and continue to appear in “See” on Apple TV+, Momoa will next be seen in this year’s “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.” (He’ll be reuniting with James Wan, who also directed the franchise’s first installment.) He also stars in the upcoming western “The Last Manhunt” and the Netflix comic adaptation “Slumberland.” Appearing in a “Fast and Furious” movie is a rite of passage for modern action stars, so it was only a matter of time before the DC star got in on the fun.

Justin Lin is set to direct “Fast & Furious 10” after returning to the franchise with “F9.” The 2021 film was the first “Fast & Furious” film Lin directed since 2013’s “Fast & Furious 6.” The director will be working with familiar material, as he previously directed “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift,” “Fast & Furious,” and “Fast Five.” The cast is shaping up to be a family reunion of sorts, with Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, and Charlize Theron all expected to return. Diesel and Lin are set to serve as executive producers. The film, which shoots this spring, is currently scheduled to hit theaters on May 19, 2023.

