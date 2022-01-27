Jean-Luc Godard Wants Wild Boars to See His Films at Berlinale

The acclaimed filmmaker suggested a feeder be "placed under the screens" in movie theaters during revival screenings of "Le livre d'image" starting February 10.

Thanks to Twitter, we now really know what Jean-Luc Godard thinks about animals: They’re future filmgoers.

Berlinale tweeted a video of the famed auteur discussing his retrospective exhibition as part of the festival’s Sentiments, Signes, Passions, curated by Fabrice Aragno in collaboration with Godard. The exhibition screens Godard’s 2018 “Le livre d’image” as a “living projection” on 40 screens.

“What I would like is what I told you, is that in Berlin, since there are often wild boars in the city of Berlin, a feeder for wild boars should be placed under the screens,” Godard said.

He added, “The film, or something from the cinema, is like when you go into nature and see trees that have several branches. What [cinematographer] Fabrice Aragno does, it is each time a tree of the cinema. In Berlin it will be the second time. The first time was in Nyon. I hope this will be the second time where we see a second Cinema Tree.”

The official Berlinale caption the accompanied the video reads, “From Feb 10-24, the exhibition Sentiments, Signes, Passions projects Jean-Luc Godard’s film ‘Le livre d’image’ in the space at @HKW_Berlin. Three of his films will screen in three sections at the #Berlinale.”

From Feb 10-24, the exhibition Sentiments, Signes, Passions projects Jean-Luc Godard’s film "Le livre d’image" in the space at @HKW_Berlin. Three of his films will screen in three sections at the #Berlinale. Read more: https://t.co/Cs7bWgYTGT#JeanLucGodard @de_kinemathek @ARTEde pic.twitter.com/Dz4LHSdSmd — Berlinale (@berlinale) January 27, 2022

The 2022 Berlin Film Festival is set to occur in-person starting February 10. The full competition lineup includes new works from Claire Denis, Hong Sang-soo, Ulrich Seidl, Rithy Panh, and more.

Berlinale kicks off with François Ozon’s “Peter von Kant,” featuring Isabelle Adjani. Claire Denis’ new film “Both Sides of the Blade” is her first film since 2018’s “High Life,” with Juliette Binoche and Vincent Lindon starring.

The lineup includes 17 world premieres, as well as Sundance selections “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” and Phyllis Nagy’s “Call Jane,” starring Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver.

The Classics section will also present world premieres of seven digital restorations, including Pier Paolo Pasolini’s “Mamma Romma” in the centenary of his birth, plus “Notre Musique” from Godard, and Ken Russell’s 1975 rock opera “Tommy.”

M. Night Shyamalan serves as president of this year’s competition jury.

As for Godard, the longtime legendary filmmaker has flirted with retirement, but seems to be keeping fans guessing.

“I’m finishing my movie life — yes, my moviemaker’s life — by doing two scripts,” Godard hinted in March 2021 during the virtual International Film Festival of Kerala (via The Film Stage). “After, I will say, ‘Goodbye, cinema.'”

