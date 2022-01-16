Jeremy Irons Says Snyder Cut ‘Couldn’t Have Been Worse’ Than ‘Dreadful’ ‘Justice League’

The Oscar winner is in no rush to revisit the troubled DC film.

Four years have passed since the critically maligned “Justice League” hit theaters, but the film’s stars still have a lot to say about it. Last week, Ben Affleck described the “Justice League” reshoots as a low point in his career. “It just was the worst experience. It was awful. It was everything that I didn’t like about this,” Affleck said, adding that the film was a catalyst in his decision to permanently abandon the role of Batman and pursue more serious films.

Now fans can add Jeremy Irons to the list of “Justice League” stars with harsh words for the film. In an interview with Variety promoting his role as Neville Chamberlain in Netflix’s “Munich: The Edge of War,” Irons was asked if he had watched original director Zack Snyder’s revised cut of the film. Irons, who played Batman’s butler Alfred Pennyworth in “Justice League,” revealed that he has not seen the Snyder Cut, but thinks the original film has plenty of room for improvement.

“Strangely, I think I have it and I haven’t seen it. I shall have to hunt it out and see if I have it somewhere online or on a DVD. I remember talking to Zack [Snyder] before he did it and being very interested to see what he came up with,” Irons said, before adding “it couldn’t have been worse” than the theatrical version. When reminded that some viewers found the film “dreadful,” he replied “well, so did I.”

“Justice League” was plagued with problems from the start, culminating in Snyder having to step down as director in the midst of personal tragedy and being replaced with Joss Whedon at the end of the shoot. Much of the cast and crew have disavowed the movie, and many fans hoped that the decision to release Snyder’s extended cut would redeem “Justice League” by showcasing his original vision. The actual release of the Snyder Cut was polarizing, with some calling it brilliant and others seeing it as much ado about nothing. One person who will not be weighing in on the debate any time soon: Jeremy Irons.

