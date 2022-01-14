Jonah Hill Wants to Make ‘Old Folks Home’ ‘Superbad 2’ When He Is 80 Years Old

The actor revealed his unique vision for an "old folks home 'Superbad.'"

In the 14 years since it hit theaters, “Superbad” has cemented its status as one of the definitive entries in the high school sex comedy genre. Its reputation only seems to improve with each new generation of teenagers that watches it, leading the film’s cast and crew to be very hesitant about making a sequel.

Seth Rogen, who began writing the screenplay with Evan Goldberg as a teenager, is fiercely opposed to the idea, saying, “Honestly, I don’t think it requires improvement or anything to be built upon it. I’m unbelievably proud of it. It really holds up — people still watch it, high school kids come up to me telling me that they watched it for the first time and how they loved it. It’s worked its way into being viewed as one of the better high school movies that’s out there. I’m so terrified of subtracting from it in any way with a bad sequel or spinoff that I’d never do it. I have so few actual good accomplishments that I’m horrified to fuck with the ones I have.”

However, in a new interview with W magazine, Jonah Hill expressed interest in getting the band back together for another “Superbad” movie. He said he would reprise his breakout role as Seth under one condition.

“What I want to do is when we’re like 80, do a ‘Superbad 2.’ Like, ‘old-folks-home Superbad,’” he told W. “Our spouses die, and we’re single again. That’s what I want ‘Superbad 2’ to be, and that’s the only way I would ever make it.” The actor went on to clarify that he has not pitched this idea to anyone, and there are no concrete plans to move forward with it. But he was very clear that the only story he is interested in telling in the “Superbad” universe is one with elderly characters.

While “Superbad 2′ will not be happening any time soon, Jonah Hill has plenty to keep him busy in the meantime. He can currently be seen in “Don’t Look Up” on Netflix, and he is preparing to star as Jerry Garcia in an upcoming Grateful Dead biopic directed by Martin Scorsese for Apple.

