Keanu Reeves Treated Friends and Co-Workers to All-Expenses ‘Matrix Resurrections’ Premiere Trip

Industry gentleman Reeves' latest selfless act included flying his "Matrix" squad to San Francisco on a private jet for the film's big fete.

Keanu Reeves continues to live up to his reputation as one of Hollywood’s most selfless gentlemen. From gifting Rolex watches to his “John Wick 4” stunt team to giving Harley Davidson motorcycles to the “Matrix Reloaded” crew, Reeves is known for generously doling out gifts to those in his midst. The experience on and off the set of “The Matrix Resurrections” was no exception.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Reeves generously shelled out for friends, co-workers, and other team members to enjoy a luxe experience for the San Francisco premiere of “The Matrix Resurrections,” which took place in the Bay on December 18 of last year.

Per the report, Reeves wanted to make sure everyone felt included in the festivities, and so invited all of his team members (from his agents to his manager and publicist), as well as friends, family, and other insiders to attend the film’s world premiere celebration last month. He reportedly footed the bill for a private jet, as well as hotel accommodations, tickets to the premiere, and also organized other activities and gifts for his guest list, including a special after-premiere brunch.

THR reports that Chad Stahelski, who went from playing Neo’s stunt double in the original “Matrix” trilogy to directing Keanu Reeves in all four of the “John Wick” films dating back to 2014, corroborated Reeves’ generosity during the premiere. (Stahelski also has a credited role in “The Matrix Resurrections.”)

“He flew a bunch of us up here,” Stahelski said on the green carpet at the premiere. “He’s incredibly generous. In the audience tonight will be so many people that helped him, from his martial art trainers to jiu-jitsu trainers to hair and makeup to his stunt crew. He makes sure that his friends and family are here. He’s epic.”

Reeves has remained characteristically modest about his generosity. When asked by The Hollywood Reporter as to why he doled out for the big expense, the actor said, “Yeah, it’s great to be able to share our experiences and lives together.”

Reeves has exhibited that self-effacing spark throughout the “Matrix” press tour. When asked earlier about the movie’s placement in both theaters and on HBO Max, rather than get riled up over reverence to the theatrical experience, he simply said, “Sure, stream it if you have to.”

