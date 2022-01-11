‘Kimi’ Trailer: Zoë Kravitz Stars in Steven Sodebergh’s Pandemic-Era ‘Rear Window’

Soderbergh's latest film for HBO Max hits the streamer on February 10.

There’s a lot to identify with in the first look we get at Angela Childs (Zoë Kravitz) in the trailer for Steven Soderbergh’s latest feature film, “Kimi.” There’s her almost entirely virtual social life, with plenty of video calls with friends and her therapist. There’s her friendly obsession with her neighbors across the way, all of whom obligingly seem to spend plenty of time in front of their uncurtained windows. There’s her pandemic-chic wardrobe. And there’s her close relationship with Kimi, the chirpy, Alexa-esque AI that smoothly runs Angela’s apartment and life, one who, when summoned, reassuringly replies with, “I’m here.”

Less relatable is Angela’s enormous Seattle loft and her tech job listening to audio streams, during which she claims she hears a pre-meditated murder, marking “Kimi” as a high-tech “Rear Window” for the COVID era (Angela’s mask tucked beneath her chin while she has a meeting? Relatable!). And her insistence on what she heard is posing big problems both for her boss (Rita Wilson) and for Angela herself, who gets her mental health history thrown in her face and then finds herself thrown into the back of a van in the tense trailer. Watch it in full below before the film hits HBO Max on February 10.

Soderbergh’s third film for HBO Max (following “Let Them All Talk” and “No Sudden Move”) features Byron Bowers, Jaime Camil, Erika Christensen, Derek DelGaudio, Robin Givens, Charles Halford, Devin Retray, and Jacob Vargas, with a script from David Koepp.

IndieWire’s Ben Travers included it on his list of 22 HBO and HBO Max premieres to be excited about in 2022, writing, “Between HBO Max and Steven Soderbergh, it’s hard to say who’s getting the better end of their ongoing three-year overall deal. ‘Let Them All Talk’ and ‘No Sudden Move’ earned rave reviews — frankly, the marks should’ve been even higher — and both are unmistakably Soderberghian, meaning he’s delivering high-quality films to a streamer that needs them, while still getting to make the movies he (presumably) wants to make…. And with ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ on the way, one winner of the Soderbergh/HBO Max agreement is clear: audiences.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.