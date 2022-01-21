Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out 2’ Eyes Fall 2022 Release from Netflix

The hugely anticipated sequel is reported to have fall festival plans in mind, which could set the movie up for awards season play.

Rian Johnson’s hugely anticipated mystery sequel “Knives Out 2” may be headed to theaters, Netflix, and fall festivals toward the end of 2022.

Variety has reported that the follow-up to the 2019 Academy Award nominee (Best Original Screenplay) is “expected to release in theaters and the streaming platform in the last quarter of 2022” and will “also make a festival run before its release.” The original “Knives Out” was released by Lionsgate in the fall of 2019 following a world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. The movie earned $311 million on a budget of $40 million.

Reached for comment, Netflix did not confirm a release date for the film.

This time around, Netflix has budgeted an astonishing $450 million for rights for “Knives Out 2” as well as a third installment for the ongoing franchise. The reported price tag makes the Netflix deal the biggest film purchase in history

Plot details for the film remain tightly guarded, though production did conclude in September of last year. Daniel Craig will return to reprise his role as detective Benoit Blanc, and will be joined by a stacked cast including Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick, and “Outer Banks” breakout Madelyn Cline.

Returning to the film are cinematographer Steve Yedlin, costume designer Jenny Eagen, and editor Bob Ducsay.

“Knives Out” starred Craig as a master detective who investigates the murder of a wealthy crime novelist. The original film featured an ensemble cast, including Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and the late Christopher Plummer.

Johnson told SiriusXM in February 2020 that he did not even approach writing “Knives Out 2” as if it was a sequel. “There’s so many different things you can do with it. And that’s what’s fun about it. You look at Agatha Christie’s books and it’s not like every single one is a mansion, a library, and a detective. Besides setting, she also explored a bunch of different subgenres. She found a different narrative way into each of them.”

