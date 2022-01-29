Lady Gaga on Directing Her Own Film: ‘I’m Interested in it, Yes’

"I'm not a film director. But I could be," the "House of Gucci" star said.

Lady Gaga’s acting career is off to quite the start. The singer has taken Hollywood by storm due to her commitment to her characters and knack for picking quality roles, establishing herself as one of the more successful musician-to-actor transitions in recent memory. After the massive success of Bradley Cooper’s “A Star is Born” remake, which won her a Best Original Song Oscar, she earned rave reviews for her performance as Patrizia Reggiani in “House of Gucci.” But rather than resting on her laurels, Lady Gaga might be setting her sights on another title: director.

In an interview with Deadline, the “House of Gucci” star said she has enjoyed the challenge of learning how movies are made, and could see herself making one of her own when she has the time to commit to it.

“I’m interested in it, yes, but it’s something I would want to practice and to become nuanced and nimble,” she said. “And I would never want to say that I could be great at something that I was not enough of a student of yet.”

While she is not completely new to directing, as she has helmed some of her own music videos, Lady Gaga emphasized that she takes filmmaking seriously and would only consider directing a movie after extensively studying the craft.

“I have made short films for my own music videos and I love them and cherish them. But they’re eternally mine and inside of my own life and the rapture of my existence,” she said. “To tell a story, I think, requires an authenticity and knowledge of filmmaking that I very much would want to study, the way that I’ve studied acting.”

She went on to compare directing films to other creative endeavors that were slightly outside of her wheelhouse. “I’d liken this to people asking me years ago if I would be a fashion designer because I loved fashion so much,” she said. “And I remember saying, ‘What fashion designers do is not what I do, but I do love fashion.’ Meaning, I’m not a film director. But I could be. I would have to devote a significant piece of my life to that, if not all of my life, the way that a passionate artist does.”

