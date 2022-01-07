Luca Guadagnino to Direct Rooney Mara as Audrey Hepburn in Biopic from Apple

The indefatigable Guadagnino will add the portrait of a Hollywood icon to his list of many upcoming projects.

Filmmaker Luca Guadagnino is adding another project to his busy slate that includes the upcoming “Bones and All,” a “Lord of the Flies” adaptation, a new twist on “Scarface,” and an untitled Scotty Bowers project written by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Next up, he will direct two-time Oscar nominee Rooney Mara (“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” “Carol”) as Audrey Hepburn in an upcoming biopic set up at Apple, making this the streamer’s next big feature project.

Per Deadline, Mara is also producing the feature film project, which will be written by Michael Mitnick, executive producer on HBO’s “Vinyl.” He also wrote Luca Guadagnino’s 2019 short film “The Staggering Girl,” starring Julianne Moore, and the screenplay for 2014’s misbegotten “The Giver.”

This will mark Mara’s third credit producing, following the documentary “The End of Medicine” and “The Truth About Emmanuel.” Apple is producing the project about the “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” icon, who won a Best Actress Oscar for “Roman Holiday” in 1954 and the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in 1993, presented posthumously and to her son Sean Hepburn Ferrer.

Hepburn previously received Oscar nominations for “Wait Until Dark,” “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” “The Nun’s Story,” and “Sabrina.”

Apple recently closed in on a Formula One racing drama starring Brad Pitt and directed by “Top Gun: Maverick” helmer Joseph Kosinski. This adds to its growing slate of prestige titles. This year, the studio has “The Tragedy of Macbeth” in the awards mix, in partnership with A24, from director Joel Coen.

Oscar nominee Guadagnino (“Call Me by Your Name”) meanwhile is expected to release his cannibal love story “Bones and All” starring Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell, Mark Rylance, André Holland, Jessica Harper, and Chloë Sevigny at some point this year.

“I know that everything that I had in my pipeline until today, I managed to make, and I hope and I think that I would manage to make everything that people know that I’m going to do, because those projects are all fantastic,” Guadagnino told IndieWire in an interview following the finale of “We Are Who We Are,” his HBO miniseries released in 2020. “I’m really devoted to each and every one of them. I work hard, and I like to work a lot… so we’ll see what’s going to happen first. But all the things that are mentioned that I may be doing are going to all be done.”

