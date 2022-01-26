Whoopi Goldberg, Simon Pegg, and Jane Fonda Get ‘Luck’-y with Upcoming Apple TV Film

Led by Broadway veteran Eva Noblezada, the latest film by Skydance Animation and Apple TV+ will premiere this summer.

Turns out luck is a lady… one who certainly needs a four-leaf clover right about now.

In upcoming star-studded adventure film “Luck,” Broadway star Eva Noblezada voices Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world who discovers the magical Land of Luck after aging out of foster care — and becomes determined to harness its power to fix her life. The only catch? She must unite the magical creatures in the Land of Luck, who have wily minds of their own. Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation unveiled the details behind the

Among those magical creatures is a lucky black cat named Bob (Simon Pegg), who teams up with Sam in a quest to find a lucky penny to preserve his own perfect life. Along the way they encounter the Head of Security for the Land of Luck (EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg); facilities engineer Jeff the Unicorn (Flula Borg), who maintains the magical machines that determines who has good or bad luck; and Jeff’s former love The Dragon, the CEO of Good Luck voiced by Academy Award winner Jane Fonda.

Lil Rey Howery plays Marv, the owner of a florist shop where Sam gets her first job, with Colin O’Donoghue as a loyal leprechaun, John Ratzenberger as the mayor of Bad Luck, and Adelynn Spoon as Sam’s roommate and best friend Hazel, who believes that she’ll be adopted as soon as she finds a real lucky penny, which Sam is determined to find her.

“Luck” will debut globally August 5 on Apple TV+. Filmmaker Peggy Holmes directs, with an original screenplay by Kiel Murray, Jon Aibel, and Glenn Berger. John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and David Eisenmann are producing for Skydance Animation.

“Luck” is the latest collaboration between Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation partnership, alongside upcoming titles such as the highly anticipated feature “Spellbound,” and the animated series “The Search for WondLa,” with several more feature films and television series to be announced. Short film “Blush” also recently landed a NAACP nomination for Outstanding Animated Short-Form and Annie Awards nomination for Best Music. Written and directed by Emmy Award–winning filmmaker Joe Mateo with music composed by Hollywood Music in Media Awards winner Joy Ngiaw, “ Blush ” is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.