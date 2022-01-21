×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Back to IndieWire

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Moves Again, to 2023, as Paramount Pushes Back More Titles

"Mission: Impossible 7" is moving off 2022 entirely and will now open in theaters on July 14, 2023.

1 hour ago

FILE - Actors Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell appear during the filming of the movie "Mission: Impossible 7" in Rome on Oct. 13, 2020. Paramount Pictures has shut down shooting on the British set of Tom Cruise’s seventh “Mission: Impossible” film after someone tested positive for coronavirus. A Paramount spokesman says Thursday, June 3, 2021, that due to a positive result during routine testing, the set will be shut down until June 14. Paramount says it is following safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation. The company provided no further details. The film, which paused production for months early last year along with the rest of the film industry when the coronavirus pandemic took hold, is scheduled to be released in 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)

Tom Cruise filming “Mission: Impossible 7”

AP

An exhibition source has informed IndieWire that theaters were updated on Paramount’s theatrical release schedule today — and that includes moving “Mission: Impossible 7” for the fifth time. The espionage action tentpole starring Tom Cruise and directed by Christopher McQuarrie will now be released theatrically on July 14, 2023.

That also means that the forthcoming “Mission: Impossible 8,” previously set for release on July 7, 2023, has now moved into the following year, with a release planned for June 28, 2024.

When reached for comment, a Paramount representative confirmed changes to the “Mission: Impossible” release strategy. “After thoughtful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates for ‘Mission: Impossible’ 7 & 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic. The new release dates will be July 14, 2023, and June 28, 2024, respectively. We look forward to providing moviegoers with an unparalleled theatrical experience.”

Related

Related

Principal photography on the seventh movie was repeatedly halted by the pandemic but eventually wrapped in September of 2021.

The seventh installment of the $3.5-billion-dollar franchise was last slated to be released on September 30, 2022, after previously being scheduled for July 23, 2021; November 19, 2021; and May 27, 2022. Previous date shake-ups were attributed to the pandemic as the distributor continues to grapple with the ongoing Covid crisis hurting theaters right now.

Other changes, while not confirmed by Paramount, include the upcoming untitled “A Quiet Place 3,” to be directed by “Pig” filmmaker Michael Sarnoski. That sequel will now open on September 22, 2023, off a planned release date of March 31, 2023. Director Steven Caple Jr.’s “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” which wrapped filming in October of last year, is now set for a July 28 release in 2024. It was previously set for July 7.

Below, see the theatrical release schedule updates shared with IndieWire below. When reached for comment by IndieWire, Paramount representatives declined to confirm changes unrelated to the “Mission: Impossible” franchise.

“Under the Boardwalk”
Previously set for September 22, 2022, is now unset.

“Blazing Samurai”
Previously unset, now set for July 22, 2022.

“Secret Headquarters”
Previously set for August 12, 2022. Now set for August 5, 2022.

“Mission: Impossible 7”
Previously set for September 30, 2022. Now set for July 14, 2023.

Untitled “A Quiet Place 3”
Previously set for March 31, 2023. Now set for September 22, 2023.

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”
Previously set for June 9, 2023. Now set for July 19, 2024.

“Mission: Impossible 8”
Previously set for July 7, 2023. Now set for July 28, 2024.

Tom Brueggemann contributed reporting.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

This Article is related to: Film and tagged , , ,


Get The Latest IndieWire Alerts And Newsletters Delivered Directly To Your Inbox
ad