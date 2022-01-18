‘Moon Knight’: Oscar Isaac Can’t Tell Dreams from Reality in First Trailer

The highly-anticipated Marvel series has revealed the first glimpse of Isaac's Marc Spector.

Oscar Isaac can’t tell dreams from reality, or at least his character can’t in the first trailer for the Disney and Marvel series “Moon Knight.” The highly anticipated series revealed the first glimpse for audiences of Isaac’s Marc Spector during the halftime show of Monday Night Football, as well as announcing when the series will hit Disney+.

Marc Spector (Isaac) is a former U.S. Marine who experiences multiple personality disorder and is given supernatural abilities by the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. The trailer plays like a psychological thriller, with Marc tying himself to his bed but claiming he’s unable to sleep.

From there audiences get footage of Marc experiencing these lapses in his psyche, with people looking like monsters. We also get our first look at Ethan Hawke’s still-unknown character, though considering he ends the trailer by telling Marc to “embrace the chaos” it’s all but confirmed he’ll be our villain. There’s a vibe not unlike “WandaVision” in this trailer, maybe because both deal with the mental status of their respective characters.

“Moon Knight” comes from Mohamed Diab and “The Endless” and “Synchronic” filmmakers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. May Calamawy, best known for her breakout supporting turn on Hulu’s “Ramy,” co-stars.

Isaac spoke to Total Film magazine in August about joining the series, saying, “It’s not so much about the genre of things. It’s the people. And is there room to do something interesting in it? And sometimes there is, and you think there will be. And sometimes it turns out there isn’t. So with this – I love the people involved. I thought there was an incredibly unusual story to tell within the world of, you know, the superhero language. But we’re making something that’s quite different, and that doesn’t follow the same…not necessarily even logic of what a lot of superhero films do.”

This marks Isaac’s debut in a Marvel television series which fans have been clamoring for since footage from the series leaked on Disney+ Day back in November. He’s currently up for a Screen Actors Guild award for his turn in the blistering martial drama “Scenes From a Marriage.”

“Moon Knight” drops on Disney+ March 30.

