‘Murderville’ Trailer: Celebrities Join Will Arnett in Netflix Improv Murder Mystery Series

Every day is a new murder (and a new celebrity) in Will Arnett's "Murderville." The only catch? No celeb has a clue...or a script. Watch the hilarious trailer below.

Sure, Sharon Stone starred as a murderer in “Basic Instinct” — but does that mean she can spot one in real life?

Welcome to “Murderville,” the town that has a different murder — and a different celebrity detective — every day. Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) runs the Homicide Division, but each guest star is left to catch up on the case without a clue… or a script.

The six-episode meta-comedy lands on Netflix February 3. A spoof on classic procedural dramas à la “Law & Order” (for which we already know Arnett has memorized the theme song), “Murderville” has a core cast of Haneefah Wood, Lilan Bowden, and Phillip Smithey portraying medical examiners and fellow detectives. Yet it’s up to guest stars Stone, Annie Murphy, Conan O’Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, and Marshawn Lynch to ultimately name the suspect and uncover the true murderer.

“Murderville” is adapted from the BAFTA Award–winning BBC3 series “Murder in Successville” by Tiger Aspect Productions and Shiny Button Productions. Arnett executive produced the U.S. adaptation, with Krister Johnson serving as showrunner, writer, and fellow executive producer. “Murderville” is directed by Iain Morris and Brennan Shroff.

“Murderville” similarly leans into the true crime parody theme like fellow Netflix series, “The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window,” which premieres on the streaming platform January 28. “The Woman in the House” stars Kristen Bell (who also executive produces) and is the latest installment in Will Ferrell’s collaboration with Netflix through Gloria Sanchez Productions.

Fans have already compared “The Woman in the House” with Netflix’s film adaptation of novel “The Woman in the Window” starring Amy Adams as a recluse with a dead family and a drinking problem who is convinced she witnessed a murder across the street through her front window, not “Rear Window,” mind you.

Arnett, who previously starred in Netflix’s critically acclaimed “BoJack Horseman,” also made headlines this year for replacing Armie Hammer in Taika Waititi’s upcoming soccer film, “Next Goal Wins,” based on the American Samoa soccer team that hired an American-based Dutch coach to help prepare them for the 2014 World Cup. Michael Fassbender plays the coach, with Elisabeth Moss, David Fane, Beulah Koale, Oscar Kightley, and Lehi Falepapalangi rounding out the cast.

