Oscars 2022: Best Editing Predictions

Last Updated January 27: “Dune,” “Belfast,” “King Richard,” “No Time to Die,” “The Power of the Dog,” “Licorice Pizza,” and “Don’t Look Up” were among the editing Oscar contenders nominated for the 72nd annual ACE Eddie Awards this week. Also getting nods in the comedy category were “Cruella,” “The French Dispatch,” and the musical “Tick Tick Boom.”

However, “Dune,” “Belfast,” “King Richard,” “Don’t Look Up,” and “The Power of the Dog” have the edge in the Oscar race. But “Licorice Pizza” and “No Time to Die” could also get nominated. And don’t count out “West Side Story” (co-edited by three-time Oscar winner Michael Kahn and Sarah Broshar), which was overlooked by ACE.

Denis Villeneuve’s ambitious “Dune” (Warner Bros.) provided two-time Oscar nominee Joe Walker (“Arrival,” “12 Years a Slave”) the challenge of balancing the epic scale of the political and religious machinations with the intimate personal journey of would-be messiah Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet). Added to this was the extra narrative layer of Paul’s prophetic dreams and visions of leading the nomadic Freman in a holy war on the desert planet Arrakis. It all came together early on in the pivotal Gom Jabbar scene, in which Paul’s special mental abilities and impulse control are put to a deadly test by the Bene Gesserit Mother Superior (Charlotte Rampling). Walker achieved an editorial breakthrough when inserting the medieval chant from Hans Zimmer’s otherworldly score to demonstrate how Paul summons the inner strength to pass the test.

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix), Jane Campion’s psychological western about repression, is skillfully edited by Peter Sciberras, who provides escalating tension in exploring Phil’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) sadistic behavior on the other characters: his sensitive brother George (Jesse Plemons), his vulnerable sister-in-law Rose (Kirsten Dunst), and Rose’s tender son Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee). It inevitably becomes an ambiguous power play about savagery and affection between Phil and Peter, and Sciberras makes great use of the complex performances, the beautiful landscape, the imposing ranch house, and Jonny Greenwood’s dissonant score.

With “Belfast” (Focus), Kenneth Branagh meticulously planned the coverage for his monochromatic childhood remembrance with cinematographer Haris Zambarloukos, composing many moments in one shot. It’s about a close-knit family and neighborhood community amid the violent conflict between Catholics and Protestants in 1969. Editor Úna Ní Dhonghaíle utilized a psychological approach, keeping the subjective point of view alive through use of sound, music, slow motion, or reflected images or faces seen through glass. She also focused on the nuances of each performance in a given take among the talented ensemble (Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds, Colin Morgan, and newcomer Jude Hill). Yet her biggest challenge was striking a balance between being intimate (even pushing back a poignant moment between father and son) and incendiary (the climactic riot).

Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard” (Warner Bros.), the biopic about Richard Williams’ (Will Smith) uncompromising mission to propel daughters Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena (Demi Singleton) to the top of the tennis profession, required a delicate balancing act from editor Pamela Martin. While the focus is Richard’s obsession and psychological warfare, the Williams family story always looms large. Not surprisingly, the climactic third act tennis match for Venus proved the most challenging and required a lot of calibration. It was like cutting an action movie for the editor, with the suspenseful back and forth of the match and Venus finally making her own decisions, and raising of the stakes for the Williams family.

First-time feature director Andy Jurgensen found the right rhythm for the joyous unpredictability of Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza,” the ’70s nostalgia trip through the Valley with odd couple Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman) and Alana Kane (Alana Haim). The anchor point for the coming-of-age comedy was a motif of running. This held together their tenuous bond, which keeps breaking with each unpredictable obstacle. It was about “going in crazy, wild directions.” But first they established the quirky chemistry when child actor/hustler Gary meets frustrated photographer’s assistant Alana at his high school. It’s a wisecracking walk and talk with the camera tracking them. Yet where to cut? When Gary disarmingly asks if Alana goes to the movies.

The apocalyptic absurdity of director Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up” (Netflix) was very much in the wheelhouse of two-time Oscar nominated editor Hank Corwin (“Vice,” “The Big Short”), allowing another variation of the duo’s jazzy improv style of cutting. However, the fictional story liberated them to find new creative opportunities with their talented ensemble (Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, and Timothée Chalamet). The wacky premise of astronomy professor Randall (DiCaprio) and student Kate (Lawrence) unable to convince the powers that be in D.C. to do something about a comet on its way to destroy Earth gave Corwin multiple layers of chaos and anxiety to work with, both visually and verbally.

For editors Tom Cross (the Oscar-winning “Whiplash”) and Elliot Graham (the Oscar-nominated “Milk”), the challenge of “No Time to Die” was wrapping up Daniel Craig’s emotional arc as James Bond, but also coming full circle back to “Casino Royale,” per director Cary Joji Fukunaga’s vision. They began with the intense 20-minute pre-credit teaser, and then proceeded with a romantic adventure that continued to humanize Bond and give him his quantum of solace until his tragic and heroic death.

