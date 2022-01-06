‘Ozark’ Season 4 Trailer: Julia Garner and Laura Linney Serve Cool Ruthlessness

The first half of the final season premieres on Netflix January 21.

Not quite two years will have passed between the release of “Ozark” Season 3 on Netflix and the upcoming premiere of Season 4 on January 21 — but for fans, that’s a very long time to wait to find out what is next for Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney).

Now at least fans have some clues. Netflix released a trailer January 6 for the first seven episodes of Season 4. (The second seven episodes will stream at a later date.) Here, Marty and Wendy seem poised to be free of their obligation to drug kingpin Omar Novarro — if they can just fulfill a few more small demands. Watch the trailer in the video below, which also teases a tense standoff with the FBI, more Julia Garner intensity, and Linney serving cool ruthlessness.

According to the official synopsis for the fourth and final season of “Ozark”: “Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro’s empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won’t stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood.”

Season 3 found the MRC Television series — from showrunner Chris Mundy — scoring the series’ best reviews, particularly for Linney’s emotional turn. In addition, Julia Garner won her second consecutive Emmy for supporting actress in a drama series for the season.

Shortly after Season 3 premiere in 2020, Bateman spoke to IndieWire about the series and its impending finale. “I do know where everything is going to end,” Bateman said. “The specifics leading up to it, I didn’t really grind [Mundy] on. But I was interested in the big question he has the opportunity to answer: Are they going to get away with it, or are they going to pay a bill? What does he want to message to the audience about the consequences of what the Byrdes have done — or lack thereof?”

In addition to Emmy winners Bateman, Linney, and Garner, “Ozark” also stars Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, Felix Solis, Damian Young, Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Katrina Lenk, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker, and Veronica Falcón. Bateman, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey and Bill Dubuque serve as executive producers. Linney serves as co-executive producer.

