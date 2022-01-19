Sebastian Stan’s ‘Pam & Tommy’ Co-Stars Included an Animatronic Penis: ‘A First’ for TV

To transform into Tommy Lee, Sebastian Stan had to enter the rocker's mindset, which included talking to a puppet penis.

Sebastian Stan had no problem doing what his “Pam & Tommy” role dictated.

The “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” star fully transformed into real-life rocker Tommy Lee for the highly anticipated Hulu series, premiering February 2 — and that included stripping down in more ways than one.

“I don’t have a single tattoo on my body,” Stan told Variety about the physical transformation into the Mötley Crüe frontman. “So I was like, ‘What exactly is making you think that I can play this man?’ But I was intrigued enough to want to see why [writer and co-showrunner Rob Siegel] was calling.”

Stan added, “When you’re playing somebody who’s from real life, the story is there; you’re a journalist at that point. You’re really researching all you can and trying to understand as best as you can.”

Part of that research was reading Mötley Crüe’s tell-all “The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band,” as well as Lee’s autobiography “Tommyland,” which included a very NSFW confession.

“As much as I’d like to take credit for that, I was simply adapting a chapter from [Lee’s] memoir,” Seigel quipped. “I think it might be a first [for television].”

Yes, Stan as Lee talks to an “animatronic penis,” voiced by Jason Mantzoukas, to decide whether or not to marry Pamela Anderson, played by Lily James.

“There was gentle pushback, because you’ve got to push back a little when a talking penis is presented to you. But Hulu was extremely supportive,” Seigel added.

Director Craig Gillespie called the scene “awkward,” citing the presence of four puppeteers to make the penis…talk.

“How much is too much, and do you start to lose his emotional torment of what’s going on? Hopefully it works,” Gillespie mused.

But for star Stan, it was a (somewhat) relatable moment to shoot.

“By the end of it, I treated it like it was an intimate buddy conversation that one might have when they’re falling in love,” Stan concluded.

Oh, how romantic!

Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spenser Granese, and Mozhan Marnò round out the ensemble cast for the upcoming limited series.

