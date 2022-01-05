‘Pam & Tommy’ Trailer: Lily James and Sebastian Stan Transform into Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee

The story of the greatest love story ever sold premieres on Hulu on February 2.

Hulu has released a full, final trailer for the upcoming series “Pam & Tommy” ahead of its premiere on the streaming platform on February 2. The limited series stars Lily James as Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee, and is directed by Craig Gillespie (“I, Tonya”). Check out the actors’ transformations in the trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Set in the Wild West early days of the Internet, ‘Pam & Tommy’ is based on the incredible true story of the Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) sex tape. Stolen from the couple’s home by a disgruntled contractor (Seth Rogen), the video went from underground bootleg-VHS curiosity to full-blown global sensation when it hit the Web in 1997. A love story, crime caper and cautionary tale rolled into one, the eight-part original limited series explores the intersection of privacy, technology and celebrity, tracing the origins of our current Reality TV Era to a stolen tape seen by millions but meant to have an audience of just two.”

Additional cast includes Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spenser Granese, and Mozhan Marnò.

The relationship between Anderson, best known for “Baywatch” and “Home Improvement,” and Lee, Mötley Crüe’s longtime drummer, ruled celebrity tabloids in the 1990s, as did the scandal of when their sex tape from their honeymoon was stolen and leaked to the public. Hulu’s upcoming series will cover the scandal and the fallout that ensued — Anderson ended up suing the distributor, Internet Entertainment Group, that leaked the sex tape and eventually entered a confidential settlement deal with the company — and will also dramatize the duo’s wild romance, beginning with marrying after only knowing each other for 96 hours in 1995.

“In some ways, it’s very similar to ‘I, Tonya’ with the surprise of it,” Gillespie recently told Collider about the project. “There’s the victimization of the media and what happened with that tape that was such an affront to them, and how it really ultimately severely damaged their personal life and her career. There’s this situation with the public who snicker and go, ‘Oh, yeah, I know that story. They sold it.’ But people just don’t know the story.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.